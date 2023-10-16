Schools still closed for repairs

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: We are in the month of October, and I would like to remind that several primary and secondary schools are still closed owing to ongoing repairs.

Yes, believe it or not, some students are still home and have no idea whether they would be putting on their uniforms anytime soon or, indeed, for the rest of this school term. I know of one secondary school where students go to their classes, but on rotation.

As far as I am aware, there is no official remote-teaching policy, if, as examples, there is a natural disaster, or structural damage, or loss of electricity or no water at schools.

So what is to happen to students who have barely got any teaching or schooling this term? Are they expected to repeat this term? If not, what will happen to them?

The ministry or the respective bodies in it deserve a Grade F or a Grade EF (epic failure) in this regard.

Why is it that every time schools are expected to be open in September, at the start of the new term, repairs are not completed? This affects many students, especially as we all know what passes as education today is ultra-competitive.

Why can’t repairs start very early in July? We are in 2023 and how hard is it to get this matter dealt with on time? Why are we so backward when it comes to our children’s education?

Also, during any term, can't repairs or other matters like sewage problems or structural damage be treated as an emergency so that children’s education would not be affected?

On a separate note, a secondary school in Chaguanas has received bomb threats on more than one occasion recently, so obviously there is mischief afoot. This situation requires the cyber crime unit of the TTPS to get involved as part of investigations so that children and teachers would not be affected. The "joke" has been taken too far regarding this particular school and these bomb threats, and it is time for this foolishness to stop.

I await both TTUTA and the government to work towards implementing a proper and definitive remote-teaching policy to deal with issues and emergencies as they arise.

Our children’s education must take priority, and it is very shameful that more than a month into the term, there are several schools which remain closed.

JEANNIE ALI

Port of Spain