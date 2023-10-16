PoS public hopeful after budget reading

A woman shops at a vegetable stall on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on October 10. File photo by Jeff Mayers

Members of the public are feeling hopeful after Minister of Finance Colm Imbert read his ninth budget on October 2. Two days later, Newsday visited the streets of Port of Spain, where citizens expressed optimism over the $59.209 billion budget presented.

Natalia Seerattan, a resident of San Juan, expressed satisfaction with the budget, particularly the allocation of funds to education and national security.

"It was a good budget; I am pleased with it; education receiving the most amount of money is good; and investing money into national security, I agree with."

Shanice Phillip, Arima, admitted not listening to the budget in its entirety, saying, "I did not listen to the budget entirely. I heard the increase in minimum wage, I expect to hear food will be raised. I saw national security get more money and I really hope it helps with putting a dent in crime.

"In a few months we will truly see the effect of this budget. From what I read, it wasn't a bad budget."

Kerneil Peters, from San Fernando, offered a positive perspective, saying, "The budget was a very good budget this year.

"The government seemed to have been listening to the hardships of citizens and responded by creating more employment opportunities. The increase in the minimum wage was an excellent move."

He also appreciated what he described as a focus on food production and security in the budget.

Tamia Jardine, on her way to lunch, questioned whether allocating $6.912 billion to national security was the best approach to tackling crime, saying, "I don't know if that's the best approach to crime. That's their way of dealing with crime?

"They need to invest in equipment for DNA testing and other forensic equipment."

Jamillah Ali, from Barataria, had mixed feelings.

"I am not pleased because it is still difficult for single parents and young families. While I applaud some of the initiatives, the man at the bottom are always the ones who have to make adjustments."

Sitting at Woodford Square, Francilla Serrano, from Laventille, expressed her frustration.

"It's just ridiculous. They raise minimum wage, but who is going to address food prices because people still cannot afford food.

"Something needs to be done else people will continue to rob."

She was referring to the increase in the minimum wage by $3, bringing it to $20.50.

Jean-Christopher Branche, a resident of Tacarigua, voiced support for the government's decision to raise the retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

He said, "I don't see it as a bad thing, but it cannot be implemented without proper consultation, so I look forward to seeing how this will be facilitated."

Meanwhile, on Newsday's Facebook page, users joined the conversation.

Kelan Holder remarked, "You know it is good when the opposing side says it was one for votes."

While Swaransingh Jagdeo commented, "Pressure for the poor."