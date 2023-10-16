Point Fortin/San Fernando taxis glad for highway, but fare remains $20

The commissioning of the San Fernando to Point Fortin Highway at the Roundabout on October 14, 2023 - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

POINT Fortin/San Fernando taxi drivers say they are thankful for the newly-opened Archibald-De Leon Highway, but despite a much shorter trip, the $20 fare remains.

The highway was opened on Saturday morning. It takes drivers from the Rogers-La Morelle Roundabout (formerly Dunlop Roundabout) to just before KTO stretch in Guapo.

In addition, another section from Vance River to Oropouche junction recently opened, which cuts trips to San Fernando by 30-40 minutes.

Just before the height of the covid19 pandemic, the taxi fare to and from Point Fortin was $15.

The taxi drivers' association for the route increased this to $20, since they could only carry 50 per cent capacity, and promised to return to the original fare once they returned to 100 per cent capacity. This never happened.

Speaking to Newsday on Monday, president of the Point Fortin/San Fernando Taxi Drivers' Association John David said the highway is "excellent" and "really good for the whole of the southwestern peninsula."

He thanked Works Minister Rohan Sinanan and Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr, saying the association was consulted throughout the process.

"We had a lot of meetings, visits, we got to ask questions and make recommendations..."

He said many people have been asking if the fare will drop now the trip is much shorter.

But he said, "The highway is here, yes, but gas raised three times. (The cost of) car parts also raised.

"The wear and tear on vehicles might not be that bad now, but nobody drop the price of gas, tyres, batteries, so the fare remains the same."

He said the fare from La Brea to San Fernando is $15, so $20 from Point Fortin is reasonable, and most of the people complaining do not travel.

Asked if passengers going to Guapo – which can now be bypassed – will be charged the same fare, he said yes.

"I spoke to the members and said it's a service we have been providing to these areas, so we should continue to accommodate them."