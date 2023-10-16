PNM constituency groups praise budget

A section of the crowd at PNM's special convention at NAPA. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

SEVERAL PNM constituency groups on Friday praised the 2023/2024 budget.

In a joint statement, the constituency executives of St. Joseph, Tunapuna, Lopinot/Bon Air West, Arima, Arouca/Maloney, D’Abadie/O’Meara, La Horquetta/Talparo and Toco/Sangre Grande, all praised the budget as brilliant.

The statement said, "This breakdown of our national expenditure actively demonstrates that our Members of Parliament and by extension, our Government, are fully committed to enhancing the livelihoods of the citizens of this nation. In the aftermath of the covid19 pandemic, it is pellucidly clear that numerous opportunities for employment and education exist and are available to all citizens."

The groups said the level of planning and allocation in the budget clearly shows the " Government’s thrust to reinvest our revenues into our country’s development."

They described the budget as indicative of the Government's diligent, visionary and tenacious approach in "managing the economy and country in ways that redound only to the benefit of our country and her people."

The groups singled out the Prime Minister, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles-Robinson for special praise with respect to the budget.

The budget debate in the House of Representatives ended on Thursday.

The House's Standing Finance Committee began deliberations on the budget on Friday.

That exercise is expected to continue until October 19, when the House will pass the budget.