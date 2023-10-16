Oceanus, Aquaholics, Hillview dominate Chinese Dragon Boat Festival

Hillview College Hyperion and St Joseph's Convent Wavebreakers won the mixed U21 200m race at the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival on Sunday. South East Sea Dragons placed second while Peeking Ducks were third. -

Tobago-based Oceanus dominated the Chinese Bicentennial Ltd 16th Annual Chinese Arrival Dragon Boat Festival premier division, which rowed off at Williams Bay, Chaguaramas on Saturday and Sunday.

In their four events, Oceanus won both the small and standard premier 200m open titles, and then topped the field once more in the premier 200m female and mixed events.

Small boats carry ten paddlers while the standard boats require 20 paddlers.

In the small boat, Oceanus crossed the finish line in 56.4 seconds and was followed by Excellent Stores Titans (57.7s) and Aquaholics (58.8s) respectively.

In the standard boat, Oceanus won in one minute and 32.20 seconds (1:32.20). Rowing to silver was Caciques in 1:52.80, ahead of Peeking Ducks in (1:54.60).

The Oceanus female team won their event by an almost five-second gap in 1:07.40. Excellent Stores Titans (1:12.30) placed second while third place went to Caciques (1:16.90).

Oceanus manager Georgina Peterkin told Newsday the team achieved their goals. She said, "What we were aiming for, we recently concluded the Pan American Dragon Boat in Panama, and our aim at this regatta was to beat the times that we did there – which we achieved."

She said the team trains approximately three times a week at Pigeon Point Heritage Park, but members do individual work almost everyday. She said this keeps them sharp and always ready to compete.

Aquaholics also did well to win their two premier 600m events. In the open race, Aquaholics paddled to glory in 6:58.25. They beat to the line runners-up Blue Bloods (7:27.63), bronze receivers Dragons of the Caribbean (7:35.02) and fourth place Trailblazers (8:00.81).

Aquaholics also copped the 600m mixed title in 7:21.66. Excellent Stores Titans (7:36.14), Hydro Warriors (8:2.69) and Peeking Ducks (8:40.27) rounded off the top four respectively.

Hillview College’s Hyperion also showed great teamwork and strength to claim four titles across the two-day meet. In their lone 600m test, in the U21 open category, Hillview were golden in 7:06.31.

They also emerged winners in the U21 200m open standard and small boat races. Their times were 1:36.50 (small boat) and 55.7s (standard). Hillview also partnered St Joseph's Convent, Port of Spain to win the U21 mixed small boat 200m race.

Hillview manager Damian Charrie said the team was on a mission in Chaguaramas. He said, "We came back from the Pan American club crew championships in Panama (in March) with four gold medals, but most of the team was sick after we returned home and the team was disappointed that we did not get to participate in the schools regatta that took place two weeks after our return.

"In this regatta we felt like we had a point to prove and show that we are indeed the best school team in the country, since we did not get that opportunity in March."

He credited their partnership with Aquaholics for being instrumental to their success.

"Aquaholics and their coach Jeffrey (Ng Chow) are selfless and dedicated. Jeff gives up his family time on weekends to train us and is very meticulous in training – always there to give advice to the boys.

"Aquaholics are one of the most successful teams in the country and it’s an honour to be part of their set-up and have them train us. Both teams push each other in training as we train alongside them and we make each other better." (with reporting by Stephon Nicholas)

Full Results

Premier 200m Open – 1. Oceanus 1:32.2; 2. Caciques 1:52.8; 3. Peeking Ducks 1:54.6

Premier 200m Open – 1. Oceanus 56.4s; 2. Excellent Stores Titans 57.7s; 3. Aquaholics 58.8s

Premier 200m Female – Oceanus 1:07.4; 2. Excellent Stores Titans 1:12.3; 3. Caciques 1:16.9

Premier 200m Mix – 1. Oceanus 1:01.2; 2. Aquaholics 1:02.2; 3. Excellent Stores Titans 1:04

U16 200m Female – Bishop Anstey Dragons 2:15.4; 2. Hydro Warriors 2:23.3

U16 200 Open – 1. Blue Bloods 1:57.5; 2. Presentation College Sando Vikings 2:04.2

U21 200m Open Small – 1. Hillview College Hyperion 55.7s; 2. Trinity College On Ton Warriors Steamed 56.5s; 3. Presentation College San Fernando Vikings 58.9s

U21 200m Open – 1. Hillview College Hyperion 1:36.5; 2. Pres Sando Vikings 1:41.7; 3. St Benedict’s College Draco Regis 1:50.1

U21 200m Female – 1. Bishop Anstey Dragons 1:10.4; 2. St Joseph’s Convent Wavebreakers 1:11.4; 3. Holy Name Convent Water Dragons 1:12.3

Ambassador – 1. Chinese Association 1:04.5; 2. China Times 1:11.7

U21 200m Mixed – 1. St Joseph’s Convent Wavebreakers/Hillview College Hyperion 2:06.8; 2. South East Sea Dragons 2:17.2; 3. Peeking Ducks 2:30.7

Masters 200m – 1. Trailblazers 1:58.2; 2. Caciques 2:03.

600m

U21 Open – 1. Hillview College Hyperion 7:06.31; 2. Blue Bloods 7:34.99; 3. St Benedict’s College Draco Regis 8:38.34; 4. Peeking Ducks 9:54.66

U21 Female Standard – 1. Bishop Anstey Dragons 7:52.46; 2. St Joseph’s Convent Wavebreakers 7:56.03

Premier Female – 1. Excellent Stores Titans 8:55.21; 2. Orchids 9:47.81

Premier Open – 1. Aquaholics 6:58.25; 2. Blue Bloods 7:27.63; 3. Dragons of the Caribbean 7:35.02; 4. Trailblazers 8:00.81

U21 Female Small – 1. Holy Name Convent Water Dragons 8:41.59; 2. St Joseph’s Convent Wavebreakers 8:48.95; 3. Hydro Warriors 9:24.76

Premier Mixed – 1. Aquaholics 7:21.66. 2. Excellent Stores Titans 7:36.14; 3. Hydro Warriors 8:25.69; 3. Peeking Ducks 8:40.27