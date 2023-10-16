Met Office monitoring Atlantic low-pressure area

The Meteorological Office said on Monday it is closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the central tropical Atlantic, east of Trinidad and Tobago.

The US National Hurricane Centre said the system has a 30 per cent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours and a 70 per cent likelihood over the next seven days.

There are no alerts, watches, or warnings in effect for TT.