Met Office downgrades hot-spell alert

File photo of a sunny day at Store Bay beach, Tobago - JEFF K MAYERS

The Meteorological Office discontinued its yellow-level hot-spell alert on Monday, downgrading it to green.

The Met Office said extended periods of extremely high daily temperatures have decreased owing to cloudy and rainy conditions expected over the coming days. However, daily temperatures are expected to be as warm as usual for the rest of October.

The office advises the public to stay hydrated and exercise caution when visiting the beach.