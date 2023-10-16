Man in women's clothing found dead along Lady Chancellor Rd

File photo -

A man who police said was clad in female clothing, has been found dead along Lady Chancellor Road. A jogger out on an early morning run on Sunday, came across the unidentified man's body.

Police reported that the man was found near the Horticulture Centre and was dressed in a dark-coloured female spandex top and underwear. He was found at around 4 am.

The body bore what appeared to be stab wounds to the chest and torso. The victim, police said, appeared to be in his 30s and is of African descent, dark in complexion, 5'9'' in height and medium build.

The body was later taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy will be done once identification is made.

Police are going through both their fingerprints and missing persons database in an effort to make a positive identification. Investigations are ongoing.