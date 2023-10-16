Hinds: More equipment to be bought for fire service

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds

MINISTER of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds said on Monday the fire service has 50 sets of breathing apparatus for immediate use, but Cabinet has approved the acquisition of another 225 sets.

He was replying to questions by St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen, as the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives examined the recurrent and developmental allocations to his ministry in budget 2024.

Of the pending acquisition, Hinds said, "I'd be hard-pressed to give you a specific date. We are moving expeditiously."

Ameen had cited a fire officer complaining of injury due to an alleged lack of breathing apparatus. Hinds said he had requested a report from the Chief Fire Officer but could not yet comment.

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram asked about a shift in allocation for the Point Fortin Fire Station from $2 million initially allocated last year, to zero in the revised estimate, to a 2024 estimate of $5 million.

Hinds replied that Cabinet had approved a $30.1 million allocation to buy equipment for the Point Fortin and Mayaro fire stations. This consisted of a fire tender, emergency tender, rescue boat and breathing apparatus trailer for Penal, and an ambulance, pickup truck and breathing apparatus trailer for Mayaro.

He expected the awards for the fire tenders to be made early in fiscal 2024, but said because these would be custom-made items, their delivery would take 18 months.

Naparima MP Rodney Charles asked about $18 million allocated for buying vehicles and equipment for the Fire Service. Saying a prominent fire officer had recently said six out of 11 stations in north Trinidad have no appliances, he asked how many stations across TT were in a simialr state, and whether $18 million was adequate to remedy this.

Hinds replied that TT has 25 fire stations and Cabinet anticipated all would be outfitted with fire tenders to provide service for emergencies.

He said right now five stations do not have stand-alone tenders. Of these, three are under repair, with spare parts having reached TT.

"We are taking action to procure tenders for the others."

Hinds said any loss of life by fire was "a very traumatic exercise," not just for people like MPs, but for the members of the fire service.

Charles asked about the system of fire hydrants, saying most were out of order.

Hinds replied, "We have since introduced into our fire-fighting capacity the technology to allow us to bring water from any open water source, including swimming pools in the vicinity, including rivers and including the sea. We now have the capacity to do that."

Ratiram asked about a no-spend on last year's allocation of $500,000 for Arouca Fire Station, which was reallocated this year.

Hinds said the matter was gaining the attention of Cabinet, so as to be a value-for-money project.