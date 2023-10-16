Hinds: 1,369 working police vehicles in Trinidad and Tobago

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds

MINISTER of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds says the police service currently has 1,369 functional vehicles.

He was speaking at a Standing Finance Committee meeting on Monday afternoon.

The 2024 draft estimates lists $50 million as being allocated for the maintenance of police vehicles.

Asked by Opposition MP Saddam Hosein how many vehicles the service has, Hinds said 2,244.

However, he said 1,369 are operational, 260 are non-operational – but can be quickly repaired – and 611 beyond repair, meant for disposal.

In addition, he said the Coastal and Riverine Patrol Unit has four vessels.

In the 2024 budget presentation, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said $80 million will be allocated for new police vehicles.