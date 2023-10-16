Gonzales: No rain, so no water

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - Photo by Roger Jacob

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said on Monday, during a phone interview with Newsday, that there is no improvement to the Hollis Reservoir in Valencia, saying, "There is no rain, so there is no water."

The reservoir normally produces 8.4 million gallons of water per day, but is currently producing 5.7 million gallons. It is at 43 per cent capacity, while at this time of year it would normally be at 74 per cent. He attributed this to the lack of rainfall.

Gonzales praised the management team at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), saying, "They have done a fantastic job at managing the reservoirs and proving water throughout TT and also making the truck-borne service accessible.”

He said WASA water trucks are regularly checked to ensure the quality of the water meets standards set by WASA. But some consumers have complained about the quality of the water they have been receiving.

Asked about consumers in the east and west receiving brown, dirty water, Gonzales said he was not aware of this and would look into it.

He said the temporary amended water supply schedules for Arima, Nettoville, Cleaver Road, Bregan Park, D'Abadie and Arouca were necessary. He was aware of complaints about the amended schedule but reiterated the importance of regulating the water supply.

"We have no choice. We are not getting the volume of water needed to operate at full capicity, we are below 50 per cent at (Hollis Reservoir.) If rain doesn’t fall for the next 30 days, we would be in an even worse situation.

"This situation isn't unique to Trinidad and Tobago. All over the world, water providers are being faced with this challenge and this is a direct result of climate change."

He urged the public to conserve water.