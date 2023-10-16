Egyptian's golden swim at World Cup marred by death threats

Egypt's Abdelrahman Sameh at the World Aquatics Championships semifinal in Fukuoka, Japan in July this year. FILE PHOTO -

CLAIMS of death threats overshadowed a heroic win for Egyptian swimmer Abdelrahman Sameh on Sunday, the third and final day of the second stage of the World Aquatics World Cup at the Athens Olympic Aquatic Centre in Greece.

Sameh sealed an unlikely win in a fiercely contested men’s 50m butterfly final, against a group of top competitors, including TT Olympian Dylan Carter, who bettered the Egyptian in the earlier heats.

Sameh did not feature in the first stage of the World Cup in Berlin last week but was impressive in both the heats and final.

The 23-year-old Egyptian placed third overall in the prelims, in 23.45 seconds, to cruise into the final.

Carter had an excellent start in the final and looked to be in contention for a medal after 50m, but Sameh soon took control and pulled clear within the last 20 metres to seal his first gold and precious World Cup points, clocking 23.04 seconds.

Australia’s Isaac Cooper (23.19 – personal best) and Michael Andrew of the US in 23.32 seconds, took second and third place. Carter was fifth in 23.42,

When the Egyptian exited the pool, he was in no mood to celebrate when he was interviewed.

Sameh delivered a sobering message claiming to have received death threats over the past week in response to his vocal support on social media for Palestinians in their ongoing conflict with Israel. Over 3,500 people, on both sides, have been killed since the conflict erupted a week ago when Hamas militants hit Israel with a surprise attack – missiles and ground fighters – on October 7. The latter responded by bombing and cutting off water, fuel, food and electricity to the Gaza strip.

“I don’t know if I can celebrate this, honestly,” said Sameh.

“It’s been a really mentally tough week for me. I’ve been getting death threats. People have been attacking me all week for supporting Palestine. My family goes to sleep not knowing if I’m going to wake up or if someone’s going to break in my room apartment, and they have to wonder every time I don’t pick up a call: 'Is he busy or is someone trying to kill him?'"

Sameh added, “I don’t know if I should celebrate this right now. My brothers and sisters are being killed in Palestine, (and I’m being threatened) just for the cause I’m standing for.”

The interviewer, visibly uncomfortable, replied, “I’m sorry you’re going through all of that, mate. Congratulations on the swim.”

Andrew, the lone US swimmer in the 50m butterfly, took gold in the men’s 100m freestyle on Friday. After that victory, he dedicated his performance to the victims in Israel, saying, “I kinda came into this meet just knowing we're really fortunate to be racing. Kinda dedicating my wins for what's happening in Israel – all the innocent lives that are at stake."

When he was interviewed on Sunday, Andrew did not make any further references to the conflict.

One of the social media posts from Sameh was a political cartoon showing the different reactions to Ukraine's actions against Russia compared to Palestine's versus Israel. Sameh defended his support of Palestine in an Instagram post a few days ago, saying he has been "unfairly labelled and accused of promoting terrorism."

He added, "I am not anti-Judaism, and I do not endorse violence or the loss of innocent lives on either side of this conflict."

Egypt shares strong historical connections with both Israel and Palestine and has been regarded as one of the key mediators of the decades-long territorial disputes from the Arab world.

After the second leg of the three-stage World Cup, Carter, TT and the Caribbean’s top-ranked swimmer, has picked up four medals.

He was tipped to take a podium finish in the men’s 50m butterfly, having claimed silver in the same discipline in the first stage of the World Cup in Berlin last week.

Carter dominating heat eight of nine, finishing in 23.48 seconds — a mark beaten only by Andrew.

On Saturday, Carter picked up the silver medal in the 100m freestyle, clocking 4.62 seconds, just behind Italy’s Thomas Ceccon (4.36 seconds).

One of the most decorated swimmers at the FINA World Cup in recent years, Carter was named the top male individual at the last edition after winning a short-course hat-trick of titles in the 50m freestyle, backstroke and butterfly.

He is currently ranked 11th among men, scoring 39.3 in Berlin and 43.8 in Athens for a total of 83.1 points.

Haiyang Qin of China leads with 116.7 points, followed by the Italian Ceccon on 112.8 points Matthew Sates of South Africa is third with 110.5 points; and Andrew in fourth on 108.4 points.

Team TTO is also represented by Graham Chatoor who is ranked 90th on eight points.

Chatoor, 23, swam in the men’s 50m butterfly and clocked 26.04 seconds in his heat, but did not advance to the final.

As the World Cup shifts to Budapest, Hungary, from October 20-22, Carter will continue his quest for an elusive gold, to climb the men’s rankings for an overall podium finish and a greater share of the cash prizes.