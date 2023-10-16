Consumer Affairs to probe PriceSmart credit-card charges

File photo: Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon has asked the Consumer Affairs Division to investigate incidents in which PriceSmart customers were charged for purchases they did not make on Friday, then reimbursed less than the original amount.

In a brief telephone interview on Monday, Gopee-Scoon said the situation was brought to her attention on Sunday and she has since asked the division to look into it to ensure customers are not “disadvantaged.”

She hoped work would begin immediately to resolve the issue.

Over the weekend, scores of customers noticed unknown transactions on their credit-card accounts dated October 13 that emanated from PriceSmart. Customers told Newsday their banks are blaming Pricesmart, while PriceSmart is blaming the banks.

Newsday is awaiting a response from the Bankers Association and PriceSmart. RBC was reportedly involved in many of the incidents and is said to be investigating.

One customer also told Newsday they are exploring legal action.

In a Facebook post, Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture Avinash Singh said he was a victim of one such incident.

Irate customers took to social media to express their discontent, and even set up a dedicated page on Facebook.

Using her mobile banking, Diego Martin resident Shelly-Ann Johnson, 40, noticed a deduction of $3,745 from her credit card account charged on Friday. She also saw a reimbursement of $3,707.80, a net loss of $37.20. Though she uses her credit card regularly at PriceSmart, the last time she bought anything there for a comparable amount was on August 31, at the Port of Spain branch, for $3,683.75. She told Newsday she called her bank, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), and was told the issue lay with PriceSmart. She said a representative said the difference in reimbursement could be due to foreign-exchange rate differences, because the chain pays in US currency.

But she said when she contacted PriceSmart, a representative said it was an issue with the bank. She said she is concerned that the bank allowed the incident to happen. "This is something you pick up on. These things can't be happening without your authorisation. Where is your security?" she said. "It has me a bit flustered as to how they could do that."

Sherlana Jaisarie was also a victim of a "black Friday" transaction. Also, a customer of RBC, saw two charges at the PriceSmart La Romaine branch on her account dated October 13, one for $2,793.20 and the other for $1,623.82. While these totalled $4,417.02, she only received $4,350.94 in reimbursement, a net loss of $66.08.

The last time she had a PriceSmart bill close to these figures was on August 16, when she used her credit card to pay $2,757.01. Unlike Johnson, she was unable to contact her bank or PriceSmart for clarification. "You feel like your security is compromised. You're not sure who has access to your card information to charge you weeks after the fact. You're not sure if you want to go and use your card anywhere again," she said.

She said many people discovered the error through mobile banking, but expressed concern for those who may not be tech-savvy enough to check their accounts that way. "What about the persons who cannot check now because they do not have online banking, like my parents? They have to wait until they get their statement, so it's creating stress and anxiety."

Jaisarie, an attorney, believes there are grounds for a lawsuit, and will be exploring the option. "Whether it's negligence by the bank – we are not sure who is at fault, because it seems to be the bank will blame PriceSmart, PriceSmart will blame the bank – but...you have put your customers in a very compromising position. It's something we definitely have to look at and see if there is any sort of class action that can be taken against both parties," she said.

While both these women were customers of RBC, Newsday was also sent copies of unknown transactions by customers of Scotiabank and First Citizens. They all shopped at other branches of PriceSmart and reported spending a similar amount in August. One Scotia customer, who wished to remain unidentified, described it as "blatant theft." She said she was already scared of walking with cash because of criminals, but is now also afraid to use her credit card.

Newsday sent an e-mail to PriceSmart and is awaiting a response. But on a visit to the Port of Spain branch, a representative who did not want to be identified said the issue was with the banks. She said the store had been receiving complaints about the issue.

Asked for contact information for a manager who could comment on the record, she directed Newsday to the e-mail address. Some customers have called for the police to investigate. Newsday was unable to confirm with the police information officer if any reports had been made on the incidents.