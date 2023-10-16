Chief Sec tells Morris: You are not a member of the executive council

Farley Augustine -

THA CHIEF SECRETARY Farley Augustine says Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is not a member of the executive council and should not be concerned about how frequently they host post-executive council media briefings.

Morris raised the issue on the Tobago Updates morning show on Wednesday, saying in the past, after every executive council meeting, the leadership would come to Tobagonians and report on how it was managing the island’s business.

Further, he recalled Augustine had said, upon his inauguration, that he would have been transparent in the manner in which the executive council conducts its business.

But speaking to reporters on Friday after addressing a function to welcome to Tobago

new Indian High Commissioner to TT Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit and Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Shri Kumar Tuhin at the Bon Accord Multipurpose Facility, Augustine said Morris should not be concerned about how often they hold media briefings.

“I am not sure how that concerns the Minority Leader. He isn’t a member of the executive council,” he said.