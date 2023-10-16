Change painful but necessary

THE EDITOR: People power is a multifaceted thing that takes many forms. It depends on the type of change you want to achieve and who exactly has the power to effect that change through government, community or even individually. Change isn’t easy but it’s extremely difficult for our country.

Our country needs to change direction and this is becoming increasingly more important as the crime situation is totally out of hand. Gangs and extortion rackets are now becoming stronger and more prominent in communities as our protective services and institutions remain impotent.

Year after year and especially during the budget presentation we hear the same old rhetoric and we are not seeing anything that can make a difference in our lives.

There’s a major call for administrative reform in TT but the pace of our public service is grossly inadequate. In some instances, a snail moves faster. Our country deserves more, especially innovative ways to tackle the inefficiencies of our public, security and utility services.

The Chief Justice, at the ceremonial opening of the law term, called for reform of the public sector. He complained about the inefficient staff model that’s damaging the Judiciary and government ministries.

The public service has increased in size exponentially over the decades, apparently to give people jobs under various governments without delivering efficient service to the people.

As our service needs have grown, the systems have not improved, and has caused problems throughout the entire system.

We recognise that change is never easy and in our country it moves like molasses. There seems to be no plan to make a difference and make changes to an antiquated system which we have long outgrown. There seems to be only old talk and self congratulations instead of any real plan of action.

Our future economic success is at stake. Our Government has to listen to the people and stop their dictatorial attitude in managing our economy and the country. We need to put a stop to this stagnation and deal with the problems, of which crime is number one.

NEIL GOSINE

Port of Spain