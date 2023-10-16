Body found at Clifton Hill Beach identified

Ancil Smart-

The man whose body washed up on Clifton Hill Beach in Point Fortin on Sunday morning has been identified.

He was Ancil Smart, 19, of Diamond Village in San Fernando.

The police said a male relative identified the body.

The police were told Smart and a friend went swimming around 4 am on Sunday, and Smart disappeared under the water. His body washed ashore about two hours later, and beachgoers called the police.

There were no marks of violence, and the police believe he may have drowned, but a post-mortem has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Point Fortin police are investigating.