Angus Eve: Unity helped Soca Warriors defeat Guatemala

TT forward Reon Moore celebrates after scoring against Guatemala in a Concacaf Nations League match on Friday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. - TTFA

Trinidad and Tobago football head coach Angus Eve has hailed the unity in his squad after a remarkable 3-2 comeback victory against Guatemala in a Concacaf Nations League A match, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Friday.

Despite starting the game the more purposeful team, TT found themselves trailing 0-2, after goals by Rubio Rubin (12th minute) and Oscar Santis (31st minute).

Eve was also forced to make an early substitution after forward Tyrone Charles was injured. He was replaced by Defence Force attacker Reon Moore in the 20th minute.

TT pulled a goal back in the 36th, via an Alvin Jones penalty, after Noah Powder was fouled on the edge of the box.

Moore, who had spurned a golden opportunity in the first half, pounced on a loose ball in the six-yard box in the 54th, and tucked it into the net to level proceedings.

Another substitute, Nathaniel James, 19, completed the thrilling comeback with a sensational free-kick in the 89th minute that left Guatemala goalie Nicholas Hagen statuesque.

Speaking to his players in the dressing room after the game, Eve said, "Discipline, attitude and team work take us through the game." He hailed the performance of TT goalie Denzil Smith, who was substituted in the 79th minute after he collided with a Guatemalan attacker while making a courageous save.

Eve said his replacement, Christopher Biggette, showed tremendous mettle on his debut to stave off a late Guatemalan rally. "To come on in a game like that and play yuh first f---ing game, and do that!"

Eve added, "And because we is ah team and all the men on the bench was keeping themselves focused and supporting the team – he could have come on and do that.

"Because we is ah team. that is why men could come on and do what they come on and do, because they never was sulking and bad minding the men on the pitch, so when they come on their vibes was good and they finish off the game."

He said he was delighted to see the entire bench run across the field to celebrate with James after he scored the winner. He said that was evidence that there was 100 per cent buy-in and togetherness in the squad.