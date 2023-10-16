7 fined, 4 arrested in Northern Division DUI exercises

File photo -

FOUR men were expected to face the court on Monday to answer several road traffic offences, while seven are expected to pay fixed penalty notices following roadblock exercises in Northern Division.

A police press release said that on Saturday between 6 pm and midnight, exercises were carried out in the Arima, La Horquetta and San Raphael districts, specifically to conduct Driving Under the Influence (DUI) tests.

In the Arima exercise, four men were arrested – two for failing to provide a breath sample and obstruction to be charged and one of the two was also charged with using obscene language. The men aged 37 and 42 of

Valencia and Arima were taken to the station to be charged.

In the same exercise, a 33-year-old man from Arima was charged with driving without a Driver’s Permit, driving without insurance and driving under the influence.

During the road traffic exercise, a 40-year-old man from Valencia was arrested for an outstanding warrant in the Penal district for malicious wounding. He was also under suspicion of driving while being disqualified. An investigation is ongoing into this matter.

Four people were also issued electronic tickets – two for driving with no seatbelt, and two for drive with no insurance certificate.

In the La Horquetta and San Raphael exercises, three people received electronic tickets for (driving with) no seatbelt, no inspection sticker and defective fittings.

In an unrelated exercise, police dogs Nero, Ammo, Edo and Choco assisted in the search for dangerous drugs at the Tunapuna Market and the subsequent arrest of two people for possession of dangerous drugs.

Around 10 am on Saturday, a police service release said, North Central and Northern Division Task Force, Arouca, Tunapuna, and St Joseph CID officers along with officers and dogs of the Canine Unit went to the market.

The canines and their handlers discovered 501 grammes of marijuana at different locations in the market. A 19-year-old man from Tacarigua was arrested for possession of cocaine and possession of an apparatus.

A 69-year-old man from Caroni was also arrested for possession of cannabis. The men were taken to the station where they are assisting the police with their investigations.