2 bodies found in forested area in Penal

File photo -

South Western Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating the discovery of the bodies of two unidentified men on Sunday night in Penal.

The decomposing bodies were found in a forested area off Mulchan Trace Extension, off the Penal Rock Road.

Reports are hunters came upon the bodies at around 6 pm and alerted the police.

Both were lying on their backs, one wearing short pants, the other in long pants.

Police said the dead men might have been there for days or weeks, judging from the state of the bodies.

Anyone with information on their identities or the circumstances of their deaths can call the Penal police station at 647-8888 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.