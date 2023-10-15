New Indian High Commissioner to promote culture, business in Tobago

Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Farley Augustine, centre, greets Indian High Commissioner to TT Dr Pradeep Rajpurohit during a function at the Canaan/Bon Accord Multipurpose Facility on Friday. At left, is Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Kumar Tuhin. - Photo courtesy THA

NEW Indian High Commissioner Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit has expressed his intention to promote Indian culture and business in Tobago.

He was addressing members of the Tobago Hindu Society and Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation on Friday during his first official visit to the island.

The ceremony, which included several cultural performances, was held at the Canaan/Bon Accord Multipurpose Facility.

Saying he was captivated by Tobago’s natural beauty and warm people, Rajpurohit said he is committed to fostering stronger relations with the island during his tenure as high commissioner.

“We see a tremendous potential for working together with the government and people of Tobago. We also see good potential for the promotion of Indian culture and a number of things including business and others.”

In welcoming Rajpurohit to Tobago, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine also promised continued strong relations with the people of India.

“It is my established position that TT ought to have its strongest foreign relations with the people who were forced to come to TT and that includes the people of India,” he said.

Augustine added TT and India were part of a what he described as a global shift, moving from north-south relations to south-south relations that exclude the global north.

He also stressed the importance of sharing elements of Tobago’s culture with India during this exchange.

“Given the demographic make-up of this country, we will forever have as part of our landscape, things that are Indian in perspective. And I wish to let you know that this might be your best home away from home.”

Augustine applauded Rajpurohit’s decision to visit Tobago just days after presenting his credentials to President Christine Kangaloo.

In an interview with reporters afterwards, Augustine said Tobago can forge stronger ties with India in the area of digitisation.

“When you look at India’s performance when it comes to IT (Information Technology) they are among some of the best experts in the world so it is a natural fit for a country who is looking to digitise its operations and has a national mandate for digital transformation.”

He said a plan to expedite digitisation has not yet been determined.

“Until we meet and work out these details, we won’t be able to share specifics as to how such an exchange can happen just yet.”

Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Shri Kumar Tuhin, Suresh Dookhoo, administrator, Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation and president of the Tobago Hindu Society Pulwaty Beepath, also spoke.