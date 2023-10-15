Jaydon's musical gift

Jaydon Diaz shows off his trophy for Best Marac Player at the 2022 National Parang Association of TT's Primary School’s Parang Festival. -

Jaydon Diaz may not have formally begun to study music yet, but he has certainly inherited some musical genes from his paternal family.

The 11-year-old plays the toc toc, marac, African drums and the box base.

"I learned to play the marac from my grandfather, the drums from uncle Micky, and the box base from uncle Kenny."

The marac and box base are his favourites.

"I also play the tassa a little bit, but I'm still learning. I can also play a little bit of pan, but I don't like it too much," he said.

The standard five student at Aripo RC is a member of the school's parang group, and he and his schoolmates are preparing for the upcoming National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago's Primary School’s Parang Festival. Last year he won a trophy for the best box base player, while his classmate Paula St Bernard won best marac player.

"When my teacher was alive he used to be in charge of teaching us to play the songs."

His teacher, Michael Baptiste died in August.

"I was very sad but I didn't go to the funeral because my biggest fear is dead people.

"If you put me in a cemetery, I will bawl. I'm very serious."

Since then, he said, "uncle Kenny and Mr Hix (his new teacher) have been helping us ready to play."

Jaydon and the parang group will be performing for the Catholic Board at Malabar RC on Tuesday.

"They (the Catholic Board) asked us to come to perform. You should come and see us," he told Newsday Kids.

He said when he goes to secondary school, music will definitely be one of the subjects he will choose for CSEC.

"Music, and learning how to build things. I made a speaker box for my grandfather, and I made a box base with a bucket because I didn't have any wood."

Jaydon is also a very versatile athlete.

He runs track and field, and throws the shot putt and javelin.

"I came first in the javelin at a sports at the Arima Veledrome in May.

"Then I came second in the 100 metre, and third in the 200 metre at the Larry Gomes Stadium. I won a silver and a bronze medal."

He enjoys a good game of football too.

There are many rivers near his home in the Heights of Aripo, and Jaydon said he likes to go fishing.

"I catch tilapia and teta. If I get a big fish tank I would catch some and keep them in there."

He has mastered a few culinary skills as well.

"Granny showed me how to make bread, and my grandfather taught me how to make fried bake. I can also do eggs and sausage.

"Uncle Kenny showed me how to stew and curry chicken.

"Oh, and I can make coffee. Every morning I make coffee for granny," with adult supervision, of course.