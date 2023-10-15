Friends open music school, invest in next generation

Matthew Sammy says his favourite type of music is parang. - Photo courtesy Callina Morrison.

Friends and music lovers Callina Morrison and Matthew Sammy had a mutual dream – to open a music school.

In May, that dream became a reality with the opening of the ILM (I Love Guitar Music) Academy, at Coconut Drive, San Fernando. The institution offers online and in-person guitar and cuatro classes, with an enrolment of 20 students.

The duo, now in their 20s, met soon after they had completed their first degrees in music-related disciplines at the UWI and the University of Trinidad and Tobago respectively. Morrison has a BA in musical arts (special), and Sammy graduated with a bachelor's of fine arts in performing arts with specialisation in music. They both had a strong desire to start a musical venture that would allow them to give back to their communities, since they had both benefited from their respective "villages" and wanted to invest in the next generation.

Morrison reminisced about the extreme pleasure she derived from being a part of a guitar ensemble at UWI.

"It’s one of the things I miss most, and I am determined to pass that experience of playing in a group to my young charges," she told Sunday Newsday.

She also has an interest in musical arranging.

Sammy said their approach to training is one of nurturing rather than the traditional, rigid method that tends to be the default. Their academy encourages students to be comfortable and open to asking questions and sharing their thoughts about music.

"And because music is such a big part of our lives, we want them to be open to share about their lives as well.”

In addition to their qualifications, Morrison and Sammy both have quite a bit of teaching experience, having worked part-time as tutors at other music schools.

They've also been performing since childhood whenever and wherever opportunities presented themselves.

"My first introduction to playing an instrument was the cuatro, as part of a parang band," Sammy said. Parang music continues to be his favourite genre.

Morrison has been involved in dramatic productions, has had the privilege of accompanying professional entertainers such as Nihilet Blackman and Isasha, and looks forward to working with other local, and eventually international musicians. She also plays the pan, piano and a bit of percussion, but the guitar is definitely her preference.

"Our styles are different, but this difference enriches the product we are able to offer to our students and provide opportunities for them to present varied types of music, eliminating any chance of monotony," Morrison said.

They have been able to integrate their styles, sharing their knowledge of soca, contemporary and other genres with their eager charges. She said ILM Academy is invested in ensuring that their students leave their hour-long sessions having had an experience, and not merely focused on the theory and techniques.

“The academy must never become a ‘hustle,’ but instead, provide quality tuition, and graduate balanced students, who benefit from well-trained, well-researched tutors."

To guarantee the best results, the number of people in a class seldom exceeds five. They said they've seen an increase in enrolment because of recommendations from students as well and networking from other schools and former schoolmates. They encourage people who would like to take up a new skill to pay them a visit.

Although they are both proficient musicians, Sammy describes himself as the "ideas" person, who conceptualises ways to create a better all-round experience for the students. He thinks up the visual teaching aids, which they expand and refine until they come up with what they really want.

"This is an important element, as keeping the learning process exciting keeps the students interested, and motivated to learn. Therefore, the theory and practical sessions are supported by interactive and visual aids such as charts, worksheets and videos," he said.

Morrison maintains that though music is fun, it is much more.

“It’s an excellent vehicle to share knowledge,” she said, adding that she wants to make enjoyable, quality tutoring available at a reasonable cost to the many parents who are unable to afford expensive lessons for their children,.

"We want ILM to provide good music education, no matter what. Our goal is to develop a community of musicians who can work together well and to make opportunities available for persons who are new to the industry, to showcase what they have learned in an environment that mirrors the entertainment industry,” Sammy said.

He said this is the reason why they put so much emphasis on being professional, because as long as the hard work and commitment are invested, the opportunities come. In addition to actual performances, there are several career options professional musicians can explore, such as becoming educators, arrangers, producers, instrumentalists, music therapists, musicologists and researchers.

Morrison said at UTT, as long as there is recognition that a student has achieved a certain level of skill and discipline, they are recommended for international scholarships, which opens up even more opportunities to them.

Sammy and Morrison have invested their own time and money, not just in their physical surroundings, but in developing and training themselves. They design curricula that are fun and interactive.

They have no intention of expanding beyond the guitar and other stringed instruments, as they want to specialise and perfect this area. Sammy has even taken the initiative of bringing a member of his parang band on board to introduce both cuatro and mandolin.

"Our youngest students are between seven and eight years old, because executing the required techniques proves to be a bit challenging for the younger ones, because of the physical difficulty of manipulating and controlling the guitar," Morrison said.

At the other end of the spectrum, there is no maximum age limit.

"The sessions are available to anyone, of any age – in fact, we have mature students who find the classes relaxing and therapeutic."

They are so committed to this project that Morrison said, “Even when our careers take off, ILM will continue, whether locally, virtually or internationally.”

In the meantime, she is keeping herself busy preparing her repertoire for the upcoming Christmas season, when offers for performances begin to roll in, while Sammy is busy practising as bassist with Vogue, the Band.

“It’s a bit tiring at times, but the next day, it all feels worth it,” Morrison said.

For more information on ILM Academy follow Callina Morrison on Facebook and calli_theguitarist868 on Instagram