Fatima go top of SSFL Premier Division

Fatima College Aidan De Gannes, right, dribbles past Arima North Secondary Criston Thomas Gomez during the SSFL Premiership match at Fatima College ground on Saturday in Port of Spain. De Cannes scored Fatima's first goal in their 2-0 win. - DANIEL PRENTICE

LAST year's national intercol champions Fatima College (25 points) have moved to the summit of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division with five matches to go, after getting a 2-0 win versus Arima North Secondary at Fatima Grounds in Mucurapo on Saturday.

Fatima have a +32 goal difference and have now edged ahead of San Juan North Secondary (25 points) on goal differential following the latter school's goalless draw with Naparima College in Bourg Mulatresse. San Juan have a +18 goal differential.

Fresh from their thumping 7-1 win over Queen's Royal College (QRC) in Mucurapo on Wednesday, Fatima continued their impressive home form as the pair of Aidan DeGannes and Michael Chaves found the back of the net to sink the "Dial Dynamos." DeGannes scored a hat-trick against QRC during the week, and his goal on Saturday took him to ten goals for the season — the league's leading tally.

In Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan, the hosts relinquished their lead on the 16-team table after playing to an entertaining draw with the four-time premier division winners Naparima. Naparima (22 points) remained in third spot after Saturday's game.

Both Naparima and San Juan had great opportunities to find the back of the net in their tussle, but neither could find the golden touch to break the deadlock.

San Juan talisman and TT youth player Lindell Sween had a tough outing, as the Naparima players stuck to him like glue during the encounter — limiting the talented left-footer to several shots from long range.

The visiting Naparima team did create better opportunities throughout the clash, but their goalkeeper Tyrece Romain was called to make the sharpest save of the game in the 58th minute after an inadvertent goalward header by his own defender, Tyrel Alexander.

In the 84th minute, Naparima's lively attacker Tevin Pantor had a glorious chance to grab three points for the guests, but he sprayed his left-footed shot wide of Xavion Haynes' goal after cutting in sharply from the right.

In stoppage time, Naparima fashioned two more presentable chances, but they were spurned by second-half substitutes Arron Raymond and Xarion France.

In Edinburgh, Chaguanas, defending champions St Benedict's College (20 points) consolidated fourth spot on the table as they thumped the cellar-placed Chaguanas North Secondary by a 6-0 margin. TT youth striker Malachi Webb continued his scoring form from Wednesday's win over south rivals Presentation College San Fernando as he registered a hat-trick in Edinburgh. Benedict's lanky striker Jaden Grant also netted a double to hand the relegation-threatened Chaguanas their ninth loss in ten matches.

At the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, Presentation (20 points) maintained fifth spot on the table with a 3-0 victory over Trinity College East. Presentation's goals were scored by Kaielle Elliott, Vaughn Clement and Duhrell Young.

Meantime, at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training field, Malick Secondary ran up the scoreline against the hosts Pleasantville Secondary as they recorded a big 6-0 win. Oba Samuel was in a clinical mood for the north zone team as he scored four goals.

At Plymouth Recreation Ground in Tobago, the sixth-placed St Anthony’s College (19 points) got a 3-0 win as they saw off the host team Bishop’s High School (Tobago). Aalon Wilson-Wright, Amari Dunbar and Mordecai Ford found the back of the net for the "Westmoorings Tigers.

At QRC Grounds on Serpentine Road in St Clair, QRC and East Mucurapo Secondary played to a 2-2 draw. Mucurapo held a 2-1 lead at the half thanks to a predatory double from Maalik Jarvis. However, QRC were able to rescue a point in the 61st minute through Musaddiq Mohammed, after the attacker pounced on some loose defending at the back by Mucurapo.

At St Mary's College Grounds on Serpentine Road, the hosts St Mary’s and the visiting Speyside Secondary couldn't be separated after a goalless draw.

Speyside (14 points) maintained the eighth spot with the stalemate. St Mary’s (13 points) dropped to tenth spot as they were overtaken by the high-scoring Malick.