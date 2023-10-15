Damian Jones: Embracing evolution, maintaining integrity

Damian Jones’s insights into the world of newspaper editing and pagination offer a unique perspective on the industry’s evolution. - ROGER JACOB

As Newsday celebrates its 30th anniversary, we sit down with Damian Jones, the sub-editing supervisor whose passion and dedication have played an essential role in maintaining the newspaper’s integrity over the years.

With three children and a career spanning three decades, Jones’s insights into the world of newspaper editing and pagination offer a unique perspective on the industry’s evolution.

A journey begins

Jones’s journey with Newsday started from the very beginning – since the newspaper’s inception.

However, his path to becoming a sub-editor was far from traditional. Jones’ background as a commercial artist led him to work at another newspaper for five years, where he was responsible for colour separation, a critical role in the print industry at the time.

After forming close friendships with others in the field, Jones was spurred into action when a friend from the media house where he worked at the time was unfairly fired. He left in pursuit of justice and was soon summoned to Newsday by Therese Mills, then CEO and editor-in-chief.

Despite being underdressed for an interview – in a vest, three-quarter pants and rubber slippers – Jones was successful and started working in the pagination department, where he eventually became a sub-editor. Today, he not only does page layout and pagination, but edits headlines and overlooks content.

Over the years, Jones’s role has evolved with the advancement of technology and the changing landscape of journalism.

A changing landscape

Reflecting on the changes in the newspaper industry, Jones expresses concerns about the decline in journalism as a profession. He notes that the industry has shifted from investigative reporting to a fast-paced race for information. With the digital era’s rapid rise, it has become increasingly challenging to compete .

However, Jones acknowledges that Newsday has successfully embraced digital advancements, particularly during the covid19 pandemic. He credits the newspaper’s ability to adapt quickly to online platforms for its continued success, emphasising Newsday’s independence and credibility.

“The industry has certainly changed as we have become digitally advanced, and it is hard to compete with that. I think we have done very well, and I think covid19 forced us into that situation. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, I don’t think we would have succeeded as we have…we have done really well (advancing digitally), and we are still independent.”

Memories that shape a career

Throughout Jones’s career as a paginator and sub-editor, he has encountered numerous stories and incidents that have left a lasting impact. One such memorable event was when then crime reporter Nalinee Seelal took Junior Grandison, one of the most wanted criminals at the time, to Newsday for refuge before the police apprehended him. It was a moment that highlighted the newspaper’s role in reporting and influencing national events.

However, Jones also recalls moments of camaraderie and humour among colleagues, even in stressful situations.

Fondly, he remembers joking about heart attacks with a coworker, Munir Hosein, who later tragically died. The experience serves as a reminder of the close bonds formed at the workplace. Holding back tears, Jones said, “Losing your coworkers is one of the hardest things. It is like losing your family.”

Balancing integrity and deadlines

Maintaining the integrity of a story while meeting tight publication deadlines is a constant challenge in the fast-paced world of journalism. Jones believes that to excel in his role as paginator and sub-editor, one must have a deep passion for the job, incredible patience, and flexibility. He emphasises that “this is a profession that demands a strong commitment and understanding of the industry’s needs.”

Stories that touch the soul

As a sub-editor, Jones finds satisfaction in stories that resonate with readers on a personal level. While he appreciates good news, he is particularly moved by stories that highlight the progress and challenges faced by individuals and the nation as a whole. Jones believes the ability to strike a balance between stories that inspire joy and those that touch the soul is vital in journalism.

“You get such satisfaction reading the progress the country has made along the way…stories that touch you. In life, if you live long enough, you experience a lot of joy, but also a lot of pain and loss. You always must find balance of peace in yourself, and reading the good stories helps with this.”

Innovation and Newsday’s legacy

Jones says over the years Newsday has been at the forefront of innovation, revolutionising newspaper design and presentation. He highlights how Newsday has evolved to offer readers a more balanced perspective while staying true to its reputation as “the people’s paper.” He notes that Newsday continues to lead the industry and remains flexible in delivering news through various platforms.

Damian Jones’s 30-year journey as a paginator and sub-editor at Newsday is a testament to his unwavering commitment to journalism’s core values – integrity, truth, and a dedication to presenting the facts as the paper continues to evolve in a rapidly changing media landscape.

His message to Newsday is simple: “Keep fighting to give people the correct and true story. Real news is real news, and people will always gravitate to the truth. Keep being what made us Newsday in the beginning – bold and in-your-face reporting.”