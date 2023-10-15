Alana Nedd promotes dasheen punch at Blue Food Festival

Alana Nedd with her popular dasheen punch. - Corey Connelly

WITH her winning smile and girl-next-door personality, Alana Nedd has turned her dasheen punch business into a household name.

Nedd, a police officer, has been promoting her brand, Neddos Punches With A Kick, at the Tobago Blue Food Festival for several years. She also sells the product to her customers on a part-time basis, mainly by orders.

Asked how she came up with the name for her punch, Nedd, 40, became emotional.

“There was an officer by the name of Kester Best and he was a very close friend of mine. He passed away not too long ago, and he gave me the name 'Neddos.' So I decided to at least honour his memory, my business would be called Neddos,” she told Sunday Newsday.

Nedd described Best as an “awesome individual, excellent police officer and mentor and brother to me.”

Today, Nedd will again be among the 30-plus vendors at the Blue Food Festival, which is celebrating its silver jubilee at the Bloody Bay Recreation Ground.

She said the response to her dasheen punch continues to be phenomenal.

“My customers are always amazed at how good it tastes. They will buy seconds, thirds, even buy for their friends.

" Once a customer can confidently refer you, then you know you have a good thing.”

Nedd described the taste as “bold, rich, satisfying and soothing. “It is just like Grandma used to make – a party in your mouth.”

She said dasheen generally makes a good punch.

“When it is boiled, it is slippery in texture and gives you that rich, starchy thickness when blended.”

But Nedd laughed loudly when asked to share her secret.

“What I can say is that it is made with lots of love.”

Nedd tried several recipes before settling on her current blend.

She believes: “The quality ingredients, special blend of spices, richness, the consistency and texture of the punch have all added to its uniqueness.”

She is a bonafide country girl who navigated between L’Anse Fourmi and Bloody Bay as a child.

She said her parents instilled sound values in their children and others, encouraging them to be self-sufficient.

In hindsight, Nedd said she has been exposed to sales for all of her life.

She said her mother did not have a government job, but always baked cakes, other delicacies and made fresh fruit juices to help support the family.

“She even sold doubles at one point in time. So I’ve been a part of putting things out there for the public, the customers, in relation to food and beverage. But at that time, I never saw it as a career path.”

Nedd credits her parents for her enterprising spirit.

“It has truly been a blessing.”

Owing to her parents' advice, Nedd said many of her relatives have established businesses in several areas, including poultry-rearing, arts and craft, makeup, photography and carpentry.

“You name it, we do it.”

She told Sunday Newsday her mother has been a cook at the festival almost from inception.

“She makes a good dasheen punch and even won best drink a couple of years ago. So I had hands on knowledge of how to make a good punch and I started making my own special twist, tweaking the recipe so that one’s tastebuds can have an amazing experience.”

Additionally, Nedd said the dasheen, being the most prominent of all the ground provisions in the L’Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier/Bloody Bay area, “is the heart” of the Blue Food Festival.

“A punch is always a well-loved drink. So it was easy to come up with a drink that was popular and would always sell because power equals prowess.”

She is aware that the festival has been a platform to promote small entrepreneurs in Tobago over the years. and she's capitalising on this.

Having Neddos Punches With A Kick on the shelves of major supermarkets and other establishments, Nedd said, “is in the making, as plans are under way to push the business and product on a larger scale.”

Asked if she intends to market the punch internationally, she added, “We never know what the future holds. I thank God for his many blessings upon my life on a daily basis. So you know, the future is in God's hands.”

For now, Nedd said she tries her best to prepare the punches at least twice a month.

“It can be difficult as I am also a parent and a fitness enthusiast as well. So I always try to strike a balance between all.

"However, I produce the product based on the number of orders numbers I get, and also based on the day of the week and time of the month.”

She said she is always on the lookout for opportunities to showcase her product, whether it be at the farmers’ market or any other related forum or cultural show.

“My experience has been mostly on the positive side. But the feedback from customers, both negative and positive, is always appreciated.”

Asked if any of her customers had commented on its effectiveness in relation to endurance and sexual prowess, she said, “Well, I have been told that I have quite a few godchildren, and some on the way, by some of my male customers. So that should say a lot.

"My female customers say it makes them extra spicy!”

On the business side, she said there are quite a few institutions in Tobago, including the Division of Finance and the Economy, offering short courses in money management and starting a business.

“I have been a part of this, and they continue to send information to previous participants which would aid in developing a successful business model.”

Nedd said there is room in the market for anyone who believes they have a talent or special gift that can be harnessed.

“One just has to find their niche, put their personal touch into it, and with determination, they can be successful.”