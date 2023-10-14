Trinidad and Tobago in state of near-collapse

THE EDITOR: Our country is almost totally in a state of collapse. This has been occurring over the past few years and increases with every passing month, with no respite apparently forthcoming.

Last weekend, a newspaper featured articles showing dozens, if not hundreds, of police vehicles which are down because of misuse, a lack of maintenance and a total disregard for any care or repair.

The articles did not suggest that anyone was responsible for this failure and havoc on our (yes, our, the taxpayers') equipment, plant and vehicles.

Do you think this shame is confined to police vehicles only?

What about PTSC equipment? What about other vehicles, ambulances, equipment in the Ministry of Works and Transport, WASA, T&TEC – and the list goes on? Do you believe other government ministries are without "graveyards" of rusting, unusable vehicles?

Then we have the half-sunken coast guard vessels beached at Chaguaramas, all rusting and rotting while millions of dollars are being sought to try to bring them back to a state of usability.

Sorry, poor choice of words. No one is trying to keep anything operable and no one has any shame about this.

We had a Tobago ferry which we refused to maintain and service. Someone purchased it, serviced it and apparently it is working quite well in the Mediterranean. And we harbour no shame!

I have stated before that the word "maintenance" refers to money Trini men pay to the courts for where they left their sperm, not for paternal childcare!

Do any of you seriously believe we will improve anything at this stage? Governance, the TTPS, the Judiciary? How will we do this and who among the corrupt and lazy will implement an improvement plan?

Good luck to our country!

PETER O'CONNOR

Cascade