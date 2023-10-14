Tasty alternatives to shark

Environmentalists have been preaching for years that the shark species face extinction amid overfishing and the insatiable appetite for fins. Almost 100 million sharks are killed each year. And because they are slow growing specie, they take 16 years to reach maturity; demand certainly does not equate supply.

We in TT list shark and bake as one of our not-to-be-missed street foods, with many making weekly pilgrimages to Maracas beach simply to enjoy the dish.

I love the concept of a shark and bake – fried fish nestled into a float (fried bake made with yeast), embellished with the A to Z of toppings that are offered.

Many vendors offer fried king fish and float which is a more delicious alternative in my humble opinion. You can even try creating this dish at home, but opt for fresh fish instead.

Here I am offering you some viable and super tasty alternatives to shark for your sandwich and some luscious embellishments too. Let’s get on the bandwagon of preserving what is left of this almost extinct species.

Spicy fried shrimp

1 lb medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp salt

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup cornmeal

¼ tsp all spice powder

1 egg lightly beaten

Coconut oil to fry

Creamy cole slaw

2 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup shredded carrot

2 tbs chopped celery

1 tsp grated onion

½ tsp sugar

½ cup mayonnaise.

Combine all ingredients and refrigerate until ready for use.

Season shrimp with garlic and salt.

Combine cornmeal with allspice powder.

Dredge shrimp in flour, then egg, then cornmeal.

Fry in hot oil until golden.

Fill with shrimp into float and top with creamy cole slaw.

Serves 4 to 6

Grilled fillet of king fish with lime, pepper and onion relish

1 lb boneless king fish fillets, about 4

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tbs minced chives

1 tbs fresh French thyme

2 tbs olive oil

salt

Marinate fish in herbs and olive oil, season with salt. Cook on a hot grill for about 3 minutes per side.

Serve on a float topped with lime and onion relish.

Lime, pepper and onion relish

1 onion, peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ hot pepper, seeded and chopped

¼ cup chopped parsley

Juice of 2 large limes or 3 limes

2 tbs olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 cup boiling water

Combine the first 4 ingredients.

Stir in the lime juice.

Season with salt and pepper.

Pour on the boiling water then cover and leave for 5 to 10 minutes.

Spoon over hot fish sandwich.

Makes 6

Easy fried fish

6 fresh fish fillets

1 tsp all-purpose seafood seasoning

1 tsp minced garlic

2 tsp olive oil

Fish fry mix

2 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ cup cornmeal

Salt and black pepper

Pre-mix all the fish fry mix, place in a plastic bag and refrigerate until ready for use.

Season fish with seasoning, garlic and olive oil. Dredge fillets in fish fry mix making sure to cover well and fry in hot oil until golden.

Serve with hops, pepper sauce and sliced cucumber

Chadon beni pesto

10 shadow beni leaves

2 large Spanish thyme leaves

6 cloves garlic

½ cup olive oil

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

juice of one large lime

salt to taste

Puree all the ingredients; add the oil to make a thick emulsion.

Floats

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp yeast

1 tbs sugar

1 tbs shortening

water

Vegetable oil for frying

Combine flour with salt, sugar and shortening. Rub in shortening until mixture resembled fine crumbs; add enough warm water to make a soft dough.

Knead for five minutes, form into a smooth ball, cover and rest for 30 minutes until doubled in size.

Form dough into 8 balls. Let rise again for 15 minutes.

Flatten balls into 4 inch rounds.

Heat oil in a deep skillet and deep fry floats until they actually float to the top of the oil. Turn and fry until golden. Drain and serve hot.

Makes 8

