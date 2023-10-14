Sagicor provides heat relief

Sagicor unit manager Ephraim Thompson, right, from the Chaguanas branch donates fans to principal Ranu Jadoo of Montrose Vedic School. -

Given the increased temperatures plaguing TT over the last month, Sagicor offered some heat relief to its walk-in clients, as well as students, by providing water at all its locations, and distributing water and standing fans to schools and elderly care homes.