Sagicor provides heat relief
Newsday
An Hour Ago
Sagicor unit manager Ephraim Thompson, right, from the Chaguanas branch donates fans to principal Ranu Jadoo of Montrose Vedic School. -
Given the increased temperatures plaguing TT over the last month, Sagicor offered some heat relief to its walk-in clients, as well as students, by providing water at all its locations, and distributing water and standing fans to schools and elderly care homes.
Sagicor unit manager Marc Aanensen, from the Christopher Gouveia branch gives water and fans to a member of the administrative team at Simeanna, an elderly care home in St James. -
Sagicor General Insurance TT Ltd finance manager Denecia Charles, right, hands over water and fans to Sr Phyllis Knights, matron of Fairhaven, an elderly care home. -
Sagicor unit manager Ann Powell Pollard, right, assists the staff and students at Whim Anglican Primary School in Tobago through a donation of water and fans to principal Christine Benoit Hackett. -
Sagicor branch manager Wayne Mohammed, right, presents fans to a senior teacher at Marabella North Secondary. -
