N'yah Arnold cops Tobago carnival junior calypso crown

Assistant Secretary in the Division of Education, Research and Technology Orlando Kerr, with top three winners of the Junior Calypso compeition - Atiya Lynch, N'yah Arnold, D'ashe Saul - and Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett. -

N’YAH Arnold is the new Tobago carnival junior calypso monarch.

The nine-year-old, a student of Signal Hill Government Primary School, won the title on Friday during the finals of the competition at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex. She received $30,000.

Scoring 342 points, Arnold’s calypso, Fix It Now, highlighted the need for stakeholders to do more to address the worsening crime situation.

Placing second with 335 points was Atiya Lynch, with Stand Your Ground, a social commentary which also focused on the crime situation. The Pentecostal Light and Life Secondary School student got $20,000.

D’ashe Saul, who won last year’s inaugural Tobago carnival junior calypso competition, came third with Take We Country Back. Saul, a student of Parlatuvier Anglican School, got $15,000.

Eleven young calypsonians participated in the competition and their contributions, which addressed topical social issues, were well-received by the audience. They were judged on performance, lyrics, arrangement and crowd response.

During a function on Friday to welcome to Tobago the new Indian High Commissioner Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit and Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Shri Kumar Tuhin, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine told reporters he had attended the rehearsals for the competition and was very pleased with the calibre of the performance.