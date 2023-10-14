James fires Soca Warriors to brink of Nations League quarters

Trinidad and Tobago's Nathaniel James (9) prepares to take a free-kick during the Concacaf Nations League Group A match against Guatemala, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on Friday night. - TTFA Media

NINETEEN-YEAR-OLD Nathaniel James fired Trinidad and Tobago to within a point of qualifying for the Concacaf Nations League A quarter-finals with a sublime 89th-minute free-kick to stave off Guatemala 3-2 at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on Friday night.

The home team did well to claw back from an early two-goal deficit 30 minutes in, as Alvin Jones converted a penalty before half-time to brew hope among the almost 8,000 spectators.

The locker room chat at the break, partnered with timely substitutions from coach Angus Eve, saw left-winger turned striker Reon Moore equalise in the second period, while a mercurial strike from James’ left foot affirmed the victory.

The win affirmed TT's position at the top of group A, claiming a maximum of nine points from three matches, ahead of their final group game away to Curacao on Tuesday.

TT had somewhat of a good start as right-winger Ryan Telfer burst down the flank, cut in on his left foot and fired straight to Guatemalan goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen, with four minutes on the clock.

But eight minutes later, the visitors got the opener through Rubio Rubin, as he touched home a shot in front of goal off a pass from Nathaniel Mendez to give Guatemala a 1-0 lead.

Their confidence grew, and in the 30th minute, Oscar Santis increased their lead when his initial attempt was blocked by Jones, and he followed up to shoot past TT custodian Denzil Smith.

After the goal, TT forward Tyrone Charles was stretchered off after he sustained an injury in the lead-up the Guatemala’s second goal. His exit made way for Moore.

Moore had an immediate impact and could have halved the deficit in the 34th minute but Justin Garcia’s final pass was a tad too heavy in front of goal.

However, in the 36th, the undeterred TT outfit responded and pulled one back when Jones successfully converted a penalty, after Noah Powder had been fouled in the area.

Into the second half, TT looked better but Guatemala had the first chance to extend their lead. Nathaniel Mendez crafted a neat defence-splitting pass to Alejandro Galindo, who fired past Smith. He was offside.

TT continued to press for the equaliser and were rewarded for their efforts courtesy a Telfer corner. His ball-in fell to Neveal Hackshaw, who headed to the far post, only for Hagen to get a hand to it.

But the loose ball fell to a charging Moore, who made no mistake. The Defence Force man ran across to his team’s area and celebrated with players and staff (2-2).

Mendez continued to threaten and a high ball played across to Rubin on the opposite side of the goal was brilliantly saved by a charging Smith.

In the process of executing the save, Smith crashed into Rubin and seemed to show some physical distress, but played on.

Another 19-year-old, Kaile Auvray, was brought on for a tiring Powder, and the youngster showed good promise, by championing TT’s attack from the right.

In the 70th, TT suffered another scare as Guatemala captain Jose Pinto headed a cross in, onto the crossbar, which bounced down at the goal mouth before defender Ross Russell Jr made a miracle clearance.

As the clock drew close to the 80th-minute mark, Eve made three key substitutions – Christopher Biggette replaced an injured Smith, Duane Muckette replaced Michel Poon-Angeron and James came on Telfer.

But Guatemala continued to press and another long cross in the 83rd found the head of Jose Ardon, who did well to direct his header to the top left corner, which Biggette brilliantly pushed away, off the frame of the goal.

With one minute of regulation time to go, TT won a free-kick just outside the Guatemala area.

Up stepped an in-form James, who executed a perfect free-kick into the top right corner to give TT their first lead of the contest. The stadium went into a frenzy as the thousands jumped, cheered and waved in celebration.

El Salvadorian referee Ivan Barton signalled for ten minutes extra time. Guatemala persisted, but when Moore and one of their defenders crashed into and squared up against each other, the referee blew off the game to ensure the hosts remained perfect thus far.