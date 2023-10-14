Israel-Hamas conflict – our business?

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: There are two very pertinent sayings one ought to bear in mind before commenting on the latest explosion of violence between Israel and Palestine's Hamas.

One is, "when elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers,” and the other is, “cockroach ent have no place in fowl business.”

The war between Israel and her closest geographical neighbour goes back to ancient times.

It is a complex relationship that seems impossible to fix even up to today.

How can there be acceptability and tolerance when one side believes the greatest power in the universe made them above all other men? How can an individual or a sect that believes they were created superior, ever succumb to a lesser being?

Therein lies a very complex conundrum and one which cannot be resolved by earthly authorities. No UN or world legal system can dictate to a people whose only loyalty is to a higher authority.

The question for those who do not accept such a belief is: can there be compromise?

The brutality and disregard for human life on both sides is nothing new. From biblical times there have been very brutal wars and what we today can consider as genocide.

In the book of Joshua, chapter six, we read of the taking of a city. Verses 20 and 21 state: "So the people shouted when the priests blew with the trumpets: and it came to pass, when the people heard the sound of the trumpet, and the people shouted with a great shout, that the wall fell down flat, so that the people went up into the city, every man straight before him, and they took the city.

"And they utterly destroyed all that was in the city, both man and woman, young and old, ox and sheep and ass, with the edge of the sword.”

Many who believe in the Bible would agree that such brutality may be justified. Others may differ.

But for many of us who do not understand the historical perspective of this conflict between Israel and Palestine, perhaps the best position to take is to mark and observe. Things may not be as simple as they appear. These are indeed very challenging times.

My belief is that any people claiming to be of God should at the very least have characteristics that reflect His spirit, that is, if one actually believes in the Bible.

But then again, what do I know?

STEVE ALVAREZ

San Juan