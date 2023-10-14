For Israel, it's all or nothing

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: If Hamas downs its weapons, there will be peace. If Israel downs itsweapons, there will be no Israel.

Good on the Israel ambassador for slamming Caricom’s statement equating Hamas’s unprovoked attack with Israel's military response in its own defence.

This isn’t about freedom or land, this is about the hatred of Jews.

Hamas is using the residents of the Gaza Strip as its shields in their heinous acts in order to carry out its religious agenda. Peace my foot, this is war!

Gaza residents ought to evacuate south. Israel must move to cut the head off the snake. Hamas are terrorists and there must be no negotiation with terrorists.

Speaking of peace, you know who actually did something to achieve peace? Donald Trump.

If Trump was still POTUS, this would have never happened. Six billion dollars would’ve never been transferred to Iran – the state that is funding Hamas and its arsenal.

They were never going to use it for humanitarian aid. Biden gave into the ransom, a sign of his weak leadership, taking bait in the form of humanitarian aid to Palestine and Gaza.

Not to mention policies by the Biden administration to relax sanctions on Iranian oil revenue and trying to revive a deal over Tehran’s nuclear programme during Obama’s reign, which Trump scrapped.

But no, Biden’s priority is solar panels, diversity and MAGA Republicans.

Peace through strength, don’t mess with US(A), we won’t mess with you. The world needs Trump's policies to prevent World War III.

Israel, do not be afraid, battle is inevitable, strategy is essential for victory in war. Israel must fight to preserve its nationhood and protect its people. It must fight to rescue its captured citizens and eradicate terrorist groups in the Middle East once and for all.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas