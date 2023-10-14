Dylan Carter swims to 100m free silver in Athens

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter - (FILE PHOTO)

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter copped his fourth medal at the ongoing World Aquatics Swimming World Cup series on Saturday, as he won silver in the men's 100m freestyle final in the second leg of the series in Athens, Greece.

Swimming in lane five of the 100m freestyle final, the 27-year-old Carter hit the wall in second spot in a time of 48.62 seconds as he desperately tried to catch up with the eventual winner Thomas Ceccon (48.36 seconds). Finishing behind Ceccon and Carter was Australian swimmer Zac Incerti who hit the wall in a time of 48.88 seconds.

The top-three finish by the aforementioned trio was a repeat of the feat they accomplished in the first leg of the World Cup series in Germany last weekend. On that occasion, the Italian Ceccon dipped under 48 seconds to take gold in a time of 47.97 seconds. Incerti got silver in 48.55 seconds and Carter claimed bronze in 48.73 seconds.

A week after his bronze medal performance in Germany, Carter was able to marginally improve on his time as he grabbed his second silver medal of the 2023 World Cup. The three-time World Championships medallist had gold in his sights in Athens but he just couldn't beat Ceccon to the wall.

"I was looking over at Thomas. He didn't see me but I was chasing him so that really pushed me on tonight," Carter said after the race.

In addition to his bronze in the 100m freestyle in Berlin, Carter also got silver in the 50m butterfly last weekend. On Friday, he swam to bronze in the 50m freestyle in a time of 22.16 seconds to rebound from his eight-place finish in the 50m freestyle in Berlin.

The TT Olympian says the World Cup series is now taking its toll.

"We are all feeling it after last weekend and travelling to Athens. It was so fun racing tonight."

Ceccon, who was pipped to the wall by Carter in heat ten of the 100m freestyle on Saturday, was satisfied with his efforts.

"No, I did not see Dylan (in my rearview)," the victorious Italian said. "It's the same three as last week. 48.3 (seconds) is not that fast but it's good for October."

Earlier on Saturday, Carter finished first in his heat in a time of 49.10 seconds to advance to the final as the second-fastest qualifier. Ceccon finished the heat in 49.14 seconds. Australia's Cody Simpson (48.99 seconds) had the fastest qualifying time from the heats, but he could only manage sixth spot in the final with a time of 49.22 seconds.

TT's Graham Chatoor contested heat two of the 100m freestyle on Saturday and placed third in a time of 53.98 seconds. Chatoor, 23, placed 46th overall.

Carter will return to the pool on Sunday when he contests the 50m butterfly event. Carter will swim in lane four of heat eight. Carter will see a familiar face in the heat, as last weekend's 50m butterfly champion Ben Armbruster will be next to Carter in lane five. In Berlin, the 21-year-old Armbruster won gold ahead of Carter in the 50m butterfly final in 23.08 seconds. Carter's time of 23.17 seconds earned him silver in a tie with US swimmer Michael Andrew.

From 2.34 am TT time on Sunday, Carter will begin his quest for a fifth Swimming World Cup medal in 2023. The three-legged World Cup series will conclude in Hungary (October 20-22).

In the 2022 edition, Carter was the top male individual athlete after his triple-gold feat over the three legs of the series in the 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly events.