Deyalsingh: No cost overruns at hospital central block

The new central block of the Port of Spain General Hospital project site.

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh dismissed claims by the Opposition UNC of cost overruns in the construction of the new central block at the Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH).

He did so during deliberations of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives on the 2023/2024 budget on Friday.

The committee approved an allocation of $6,407,509, 750 for the ministry in the budget.

Deyalsingh said, "The project cost (for the central block) is $471,307, 920. which includes design, construction, outfitting and loan financing."

He added, "It was put out there that the Ministry of Health spent an extra $200 million."

But he said the ministry "did not put out one red cent or one yellow cent on this project."

He reminded MPs the project is "a BOLT (build, own, lease, transfer) arrangement, through a special-purpose company (Udecott).

"The winning bidder built it, ownn it and they are leasing it back to us and it will be transferred to us after 15 years."

Referring to $34 million allocated to the ministry, Deyalsingh said this will be used for upgrade works on the PoSGH, San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) and the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

He added it was important for these three legacy hospitals to be maintained in good working order for the public's benefit.

He said his ministry and the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry are collaborating on improvements at SFGH.

This includes revitalisingthe hospital grounds, demolishing older, non-functional buildings and upgrading other usable buildings.

Deyalsingh said, "SFGH – that campus is very dear to me. Also PoSGH and Eric Williams."

He also said now the covid19 pandemic is over, the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility will cease to be a hospital designed to treat covid19 patients, and the original plan for it to be run by UWI as a teaching hospital will be put back on the frontburner.

He did not say when this arrangement will begin.

The committee resumes its talks on the budget on October 16.

Among the heads of expenditure to be discussed are the National Security Ministry, police service, Rural Development and Local Government Ministry, Energy Ministry, Youth Development and National Service Ministry, Personnel Department, Service Commissions, Environmental Commission and the Judiciary.

The committee will deal with expenditure for the Tobago House of Assembly on October 18.