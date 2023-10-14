Concerns over water, unemployment

WASA Caroni water treatment plant. - File photo

THE EDITOR: I write to express deep concern and disappointment regarding the drastic decline in water distribution under the current government, particularly when compared to the allocation during the time of the People's Partnership. It is a matter that demands urgent attention and action.

According to the Regulated Industries Commission's (RIC) Review of WASA (2010-2015) report, the percentage of the population served with a 24-hour supply increased from 17 per cent in 2010 – when the PP entered office – to 53 per cent in 2015, when it demitted office.

This demonstrated a level of commitment to providing a basic necessity to the citizens. Compare this to the present government, under which the situation has taken a severe downturn, with water distribution plummeting.

This indicates a failure by government in fulfilling a fundamental responsibility to its people.

Additionally, the recent revelation that a staggering $6 million was allocated for sharing with TSTT managers is not only baffling but also deeply concerning.

It is disheartening to witness such a disproportionate focus on rewarding individuals within a specific entity, while government simultaneously plans retrenchment.

This shortsighted approach to managing the country's finances will inevitably lead to more unemployment and have a negative impact on the National Insurance System (NIS).

The link between NIS and the collapsing National Insurance Board (NIB) is clear. With fewer people employed, there will be a significant reduction in contributions to NIS. This decline places an additional strain on the already struggling NIB and hampers its ability to provide adequate social security benefits to those in need.

This vicious cycle has far-reaching consequences that affect the well-being and livelihoods of countless citizens.

It is imperative for government to recognise the gravity of the situation and take immediate steps to rectify the water distribution issue. It is the duty of any responsible government to prioritise the needs of its people over other considerations.

Furthermore, a comprehensive and sustainable plan is required to address the unemployment crisis facing our nation. Rather than resorting to retrenchment, the government should explore alternative strategies that promote job creation and economic growth.

I hope this letter serves as a wake-up call to the authorities, reminding them of their duty to provide essential services and address the pressing issues facing society. We deserve a government that prioritises the needs of its people and works diligently to improve the livelihood of all citizens.

CURTIS ANTONY OBRADY

Arima