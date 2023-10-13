Woman hurt as Piarco gas tank explodes
The Tunapuna Fire Station responded to a domestic call on Thursday around 7.55 pm at Polaris Court in Piarco after a 20-pound cooking-gas tank exploded.
Officers saw damage to the refrigerator and ceiling. A 56-year-old woman, identified as Ann-Marie Augustine, suffered first- and second-degree burns to her legs. She received medical attention and was then taken to hospital.
The gas tank was stored inside a kitchen cupboard and the fire was determined to be an accident.
The public is advised to exercise caution when cooking and to pay attention to smell and hearing.
