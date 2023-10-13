Time to take mental health seriously

Asha Pemberton

On October 10, World Mental Health Day was recognised.

In our country and region, large numbers of people struggle with their mental well-being, and we continue to navigate the additional challenges of resource limitations and stigma.

World Mental Health Day, is intended to create awareness about mental health and empower communities to support those affected as a well as advocate for improvement in service provision.

This day of recognition began in 1992 and is based on efforts by the World Federation for Mental Health to bring attention on a global basis.

Prevalence data demonstrates that rising numbers of people experience significant mental health concerns during their lifetime, much of which remains unaddressed or undertreated. This is particularly so in the adolescent age group.

As a community there is much that continues to be needed in order to combat the impact of states of poor mental health in our young people.

Creating opportunities for connection. Feeling part of a community and sensing links with others contributes to physical, cognitive and emotional health of young people. Mental illness is incredibly isolating and this is compounded by local myth and stigma that surrounds mental health.

A simple but effective method of support is by actively connecting and communicating with those affected. Gestures including text messages, social media posts or phone calls can do a long way in supporting those in the midst of struggle.

Get Involved.

Another way you can honour World Mental Health Day, even after the day is to improve your education and those of others about mental health. The more we collectively know and understand about mental health, the better equipped we will be to advocate for real and sustainable change.

Take time to explore organisations in the community which support mental health and learn how you can volunteer and contribute to positive mental health for all.

Be creative.

Within each culture and context, approaches to mental wellbeing will differ. In our setting, it will come from the community to tailor interventions in ways that are most acceptable and accessible to our young people. This must include involvement of youth themselves.

In your spaces, whether educational, spiritual, health and fitness or within the arts, take time to engage the young people and learn from them, the ways in which they feel best supported. Consider actions that can be done to support the holistic wellbeing of young people as well as create an environment of non-judgement so that they feel comfortable to declare when things are not proceeding well.

Mental health is the business of all. Although World Mental Health Day has passed, we ought to continue the momentum and advocacy toward improvements in this area for our entire nation.