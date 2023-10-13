The effects of white collar crime

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Over 80 years ago, sociologist Edwin Sutherland coined the phrase white collar crime to link offences designed to produce financial gain using enforcement of illegal activities or practices via a conduit of scheme and deception.

Though primarily non-violent, white colour crime produces negative or loss that is more costly on society than blue collar crimes ie, burglary, robbery, home invasion or drug crimes.

White collar crimes sometimes descend into red collar crimes (a term coined by Frank S Perri) when intimidation leads to violence and death. This is something that has the population questioning white and red collar crime in governmental and corporate circles.

On the Corruption Perception Index, TT is ranked 77th out of the 180 countries and we have hovered in that position as if we cannot do better, or it’s good for business.

Who can forget a then government minister who on an election platform stated, “all of we does tief” or words to that effect. That did not speak specifically of white collar crime but it highlighted the persuasiveness of our tendency to be corrupt, or actually being corrupt or being involved in tiefing.

What about the infamous white collar crime of the failed International Trust Limited, where hundreds of millions were defrauded from honest hard working Trinis? A consequence was that of a gentleman associated with ITL, (his initials M P) was found dead on the highway, first reported as a road traffic accident.

An autopsy later revealed his throat was slashed. A white collar crime becoming a red collar crime.

How much of that is happening with a murder toll consistently above 500 annually?

When will our notable tertiary/financial institutions, say UWI or Arthur Lok Jack school of Business or even Central Bank address white collar crime as a national issue, or publish studies as to the dollar cost of such crime?

A 2010 study by the FBI found that white collar crime cost the the American economy US$600b. Today’s value is over $1t – this is a number 1 followed by 12 zeroes.

Former CoP Dr Dwayne Gibbs spoke of contracts to gangs as being partly the reason red collar crimes exist. How many contracts began as white collar crimes in the various municipalities?

Until we get any statistical study, by the reputed business organisations, governmental ministries, credit unions, political parties, reputed individuals of stature, we will continue in a manner that will produce voluminous white collar crime in all sectors of society, with a resultant increase in the homicide rate.

Then again, will such studies become files and folders that sit next to the various commissions of enquiry reports which, over the years, gather dust. Meanwhile, the Grip Reaper grows fatter as TT heads towards 500-plus murders this year.

RICHARD BANFIELD

Via e-mail