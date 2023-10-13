Table-tennis star Wilson chases pro dream in Europe

TT's Aaron Wilson shows extreme focus during his silver medal performance at a table tennis tournament in Copenhagen, Denmark, recently. -

Three-time national men’s table tennis champion Aaron Wilson has embarked on a European quest to fulfil his dream of becoming a pro athlete.

The 25 year old is in Denmark representing Næstved Bordtennis in the Danish second division.

He’s only been there for a month, but has already made his presence felt on the competitive circuit. In Wilson’s first tournament in Copenhagen, two weeks ago, he captured men’s singles silver, losing 3-2 to club-mate Jeppe Spottog in the final.

The club team is also two wins from two in the league's team events.

Domestically, Wilson represents Carenage Blasters Table Tennis Club. He’s one of its core players, but having previously got a whiff of the European circuit, and the limitless opportunities there, the right-handed player always dreamed of returning one day. Despite only being allowed three months in Denmark, he’s working on acquiring a visa to stay there and play out the season.

Speaking from his Danish base on Thursday, Wilson said, “The goal for me is to establish myself within the Danish league this season and play as much table tennis as possible.

"There’s way more opportunities for me in Europe. My dream was always to become a professional table tennis player in Europe, qualify for Olympics, and really do my best in the competitions such as the Commonwealth Games and Central American and Caribbean Games.

“Even at the Pan Am level, I know I have the talent to do it. So I decided, after Caribbean Championships this year in Guyana, that I’d return to Europe to fulfil my dream one way or the other.”

Wilson is also a two-time (2015 and 2016) Junior Caribbean Championships title-holder, and also bagged bronze in the men’s Caribbean Championships, also in 2016.

Earlier this year, he snagged silver in the men’s A1 division of the Classified Table Tennis Tournament. In June, Wilson battled from two sets down to win the men’s final of the ICWI Silver Bowl Table Tennis tournament.

Wilson’s trip is currently funded by himself and family members, with aid from his club. He welcomes any financial assistance on his journey to become a pro, which would help him offset the costs of training, equipment, supplements and other supplies.

Next year, he plans to return to university in Europe, with the sole aim of breaking into the Danish first division.

“I want to proceed on this professional journey and make the best of it, as I know TT is not really that top-tier for sport, and there’s not much financial assistance...

“Being self-funded, I’m looking for sponsors at this time to help fund my journey to becoming a pro table tennis player for TT.

"I also want to participate in other tournaments in Europe. It won’t cost too much to go to these places. I just want to play as much table tennis as possible. This is my happy place, and I want to be the best version of myself or the best athlete Aaron could be.”

Wilson said he used to travel to Europe in his earlier years to compete in Spain, Germany, Portugal and Denmark, among other countries. Back then, he said, he thought he deserved more as an upcoming player. But with age comes wisdom.

“I wanted to come anywhere in Europe. Growing up and understanding that I’m coming from the western side of the world, I understood that I’d have to prove myself in Europe. Now I have a different mindset and I’m just going to work hard and progress throughout the season.”

Despite exiting this year’s Caribbean Table Tennis Championships at the round of 16, Wilson is optimistic his time abroad will improve his chances of podium performances in 2024.

Additionally, he wants to qualify for the Pan Am Games next year. With Caribbean Champs set for the Dominican Republic, Wilson is aiming for a medal this time around, as it would be a good start for his qualification cycle for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, US.