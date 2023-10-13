Racing for a cause: Scotiabank’s Women Against Breast Cancer 5k 2023

And they’re off! Participants at the start of the 2023 Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5k. PhotoS courtesy Scotiabank -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

This year, the highly anticipated Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5k Run made its return, and it was met with overwhelming enthusiasm. The event, now in its 23rd year, saw a record-breaking level of participation, with registration sold out a week before the event.

On the morning of October 7, over 5,000 participants, along with many supporters, united in the fight against breast cancer.

The Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer Programme has been in existence for over 20 years. What started as a small-scale event with just a few hundred participants has since grown over the years into what was the largest all-female race in the Western Hemisphere. The event attracts thousands of participants and supporters who walk, jog, run and stand on the sidelines to help raise awareness of the disease that affects so many.

Senior vice president and managing director of Scotiabank, Gayle Pazos, in her welcome remarks at the event, said, “I speak for my colleagues at Scotiabank and our Scotiabank Foundation when I say it is remarkably inspiring to witness this wave of excitement and determination to support the cause.

“For so many of you, this event has been scheduled in your calendars year after year, and I know we all missed not having it for the past three years.”

Kicking off with a heart-pumping warmup, the race began with the horn sounded by patron of the Scotiabank Foundation Zalayhar Hassanali, widow of President Noor Hassanali.

The runners and walkers embarked on a picturesque route that took them around the Queen’s Park Savannah into St Clair, then back around the Savannah. It ended on the paved area leading into the paddock area, or as aptly renamed by Scotiabank on the day, “The Activity Zone.”

The finish line welcomed each participant with a well-deserved medal, graciously awarded by dedicated Scotiabank volunteers. To keep participants refreshed, volunteers also manned water stops along the route and at both the start and finish lines.

The festivities continued after the finish line, with tassa music setting the tone at the bustling Activity Zone, which came alive with games, sponsor giveaways, samples and lively entertainment featuring pannist Joshua Regrello and soca artist Hey Choppi, leading up to the prize-giving ceremony.

Scotiabank’s dedication to the cause was further demonstrated by its unwavering partnership with the TT Cancer Society. The bank donated $250,000 at the event, to be used to provide cancer-screening services.

Scotiabank said, “To date, over 21,000 women have benefited from cancer screening services as a result of donations made by the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer Fund. These women, mainly from rural communities benefited from free breast cancer screening. Many of them would not ordinarily have had access to screening and as such, the bank is pleased to have been able to bring it to them.”

The Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society was also on site at the 5k to do free screenings for those present.

The $250,000 donation at the 5k joins an earlier donation of $100,000 this year when the bank’s Charity Golf Tournament also resumed after the pandemic.

These two initiatives are the hallmark events under the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer Programme. With the donated funds, the Cancer Society will do screening, including mammograms and ultrasounds, in communities throughout the country.

This year marked an essential shift, with the event now welcoming male participants. Pazos encouraged them with the words: “This race has always been a very special movement comprising exceptional women, and for the first time this year we’re proud to officially welcome some men!

“I expect that we all know at least one person who has been affected by breast cancer and unfortunately, for some, its devastating effects on not just patients but their families and loved ones.

“So whether you are here to 5k for your mother, sister, daughter, aunt, friend, uncle, brother, and the list goes on, we are delighted to have you here with us.”

An event of this magnitude requires the support of many groups, and the event attracted several new sponsors. Dasani, the official water sponsor, ensured participants stayed refreshed by providing a misting zone to cool off after the race.

The winner of this year’s race, Samantha Shukla, in an interview with the Newsday, said this is more than just a race for her.

“I also came out to support the women who’ve been fighting cancer for many years. It was more so to give them some hope and let them know that there are people who don’t have cancer who support and love them very much.”

The Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer Programme is one part of Scotiabank’s broader social impact strategy. Through the Scotiabank TT Foundation, the bank supports environmental causes, promotes health and wellness, and invests in local culture, education and sports.

Scotiabank encourages early and frequent cancer screenings, emphasising that prevention and early detection begin with each individual, underlining the significance of breast cancer awareness and support for the cause.

An official at the bank said, “Scotiabank encourages you to get screened early and often. Prevention and early detection starts with you.”