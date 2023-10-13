Public Services Association protests: No back pay for Xmas

Photo taken from video posted of the PSA protest on Firday October 13, 2023.

Police blocked off Abercromby Street between Park and Oxford Streets, Port of Spain, on Friday morning as Public Services Association (PSA) members protested in front of the PSA headquarters.

The protesters called on PSA president Leroy Baptiste to accept the government’s offer of a four per cent wage increase.

Former PSA general secretary Oral Saunders told Newsday they were upset about what he described as Baptiste’s “flawed logic” in arguing that the PSA could get more than the four per cent currently being offered.

During last week’s budget presentation, Finance Minister Colm Imbert revealed that public-sector workers who had accepted the government’s offer will receive their back pay by Christmas this year.

One protester said it was unfair that members of other unions would be able to enjoy their back pay at Christmas while PSA members had nothing to look forward to.