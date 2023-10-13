Police: Gun haul linked to attack on prison official

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher, right, and other police officials examine weapons found and siezed earlier that day during an exercise in Santa Cruz on Wednesday. TTPS PHOTO -

PAULA LINDO AND GREGORY MC BURNIE

Police intelligence suggests the seizure of a large quantity of firearms and ammunition on Wednesday was linked to the suspects in the attack on the Deputy Commissioner of Prisons Sherwin Bruce earlier that day.

Three masked men shot at Bruce's vehicle as his driver waited for him outside his home in Barataria shortly after 7AM. The driver was shot twice while Bruce's daughter sustained minor injuries durign the incident.

Police commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher made this statement in a release on Thursday as she celebrated what she said was the largest seizure of illegal firearms in TT’s history.

She said after the crafting and execution of the service’s Violence Crime Reduction Plan earlier this year, “an intelligence-led exercise was carried out at a location in the Santa Cruz police district, where a huge cache of high-powered, sophisticated weapons was discovered and seized.”

The release said 13 firearms were found, including two AK-47 rifles, two Draco rifles, one M-16 rifle, two UZI sub-machine guns, one Beretta sub-machine gun, one Ruger 30 calibre rifle and one Ruger Precision 50 calibre rifle. The seizure also included 1,152 rounds of assorted ammunition, including 45 mm, 50-calibre, 12-gauge, 7.62 mm, 9 mm and 6.5-calibre armour-piercing ammunition.

Several major firearm component parts were also seized, including ten laser pointers, 23 rifle stocks, 53 trigger guards, 13 selectors, 15 triggers, four rear sights and four buffers.

Harewood-Christopher said the seizure represented a major breakthrough in the service’s battle against the proliferation of illegal firearms and ammunitions.

“We anticipate it will significantly impact the commission of violent crimes involving the use of illegal weapons. We serve notice on people who seem prepared to disrupt law and order in this country, that we are closing in on them. The question is not 'if' but 'when' they will be detained,” she warned.

Harewood-Christopher also advised people "wanting to challenge law enforcement that now is a good time to cease and desist. You will not succeed. We are coming for you.”

Police Service and Welfare Association president Gideon Dickson commended the officers involved in the seizure.

“The cache was found 2.5 miles into some bushes. So the entire public would see what true dedication to duty resembles, because those same items had to be carried out the same distance back to civilisation.”

He noted the proliferation of high-powered weapons being used by criminals and described yesterday’s haul as “alarming.”

“It also begs the question, where did these weapons come from and where did it pass to be in Trinidad? We (live) on an island, so it exaggerates the porousness of our borders and control mechanisms.”

Dickson said the police were prepared to take action against criminals and called for other stakeholders in the fight against crime to do their part.

“The police, the judiciary, the prisons, the corporate citizen and the community, we all have to take back our country and play our critical part.”

He sought to assure the public: “Police officers are prepared to rid the streets of these arsenals and bring the perpetrators to justice. We need all hands on deck, all boots on the ground, and we will be able to arrest this situation.”

Dickson also called for the support of Parliament as he addressed the discovery of armour-piercing ammunition.

“The criminals have continued to enhance their arsenal, and the law enforcement is prepared if it comes to this to deal with this, but we need the support of all I mentioned before inclusive of the legislature, and we have to stop operating in silos.”

He reiterated his call for officers to remain diligent and alert at all times.

“Take nothing for granted, on and off the job.

"We are also calling to our allies in law enforcement to do the same. It’s all about all of us having that awareness and that desire to take back our country from this small group of people.”

Dickson said training is also important, adding, “I will also call on my administrative team in the service to ensure that sufficient exposure to training is there for all of law enforcement.”