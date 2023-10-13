Nikki Crosby's Fifty-ish at SAPA this weekend

Nikki Crosby -

Nikki Crosby is bringing the heat to Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on October 14 and 15 with her Fifty-ish... Hott AF show.

A media release said Crosby has some sizzling stories to share. She's 50-ish and not just hot in body but in the tongue department too.

Crosby isn't just a household name in TT, she's got fans across the Caribbean and America, having performed at the The Apollo – New York, The Montreal Comedy Festival, and various comedy festivals.

Fifty-ish... Hott AF is a blend of stand-up and sit-down comedy, the release said.

Showtime is October 14 at 8.30 pm and October 15 at 6.30 pm.

Tickets are available advertised outlets, SAPA box office from 12-6 pm or call 219-7272 ext 5 or 338-6024/744-7581 for tickets and reservations. Tickets can also be purchased online.