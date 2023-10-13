Melly Rose and Jaron Nurse team up for The Greatest

Soca artiste Melissa “Melly Rose” St Rose and award-winning gospel artiste Jaron Nurse have teamed up to create The Greatest. -

They hope their musical positivity will punctuate the darkness currently engulfing the world through crime, wars, hate and more. The song will be released on October 16.

When she and producer Kit Israel began working on The Greatest in the studio, Melly Rose said she could hear Nurse’s voice on it so Israel contacted him.

“This song just came into my brain. With all of the darkness that is going on in this world right now, I really just want to put some light into the music. I also wanted to give thanks to the Most High.”

They came together and The Greatest was done.

The song and its accompanying music will be released simultaneously.

They worked on the single for about three or four months, she said.

Although she was unwilling to reveal the location of the music video, Melly Rose said it was shot in a “sentimental space.”

She said the song gives thanks to God for still being alive but also reminds people to have love and compassion for each other.

“Love is the most important thing. People are what matters. The love we have for each other is what matters and that is message of the song,” Melly Rose said.

They also hope the three minute, ten second long song inspires other singers and songwriters “to have the good be as loud as the bad.”

“I think it is time for the people who believe in love, kindness and humanity to be as loud as the darkness. If we don’t start pulling it in and reminding the youth and the people of what really matters, we will lose.

“We will continue to lose the kids; we will continue to grow adults into not knowing the right ways. We, especially in TT – where we could have gone by our neighbours for sugar – we grew up in love, despite it might have been harsh love, but still love.

“We need to not lose that. That is the most special thing about us.”