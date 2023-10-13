Man found dead in Fyzabad still unidentified

FILE PHOTO

The body of a man found over a week ago in Fyzabad remained unidentified up to Friday.

The police have renewed calls for anyone with information to contact the authorities.

On October 3, the decomposing body was found under a tyre in an overgrown area at Lum Tack Hill near the Fyzabad Presbyterian Primary School.

The ethnicity of the dead man was unknown. He wore a blue coverall and appeared to be about five foot eight inches tall.

South Western Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police visited and gathered evidence.

Anyone with information on the man's identity or the circumstances of his death can call the Fyzabad police station at 677-777 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.