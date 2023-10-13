Janoura's Wine and Dine fundraiser returns

Businesswoman Hannah Janoura, right, greets guests as they arrive at her Wine and Dine fundraiser, at Movie Towne, on October 6. Photo by Cheryl Metivier -

CHERYL METIVIER

Businesswoman Hannah Janoura is well known for her philanthropy, and for the way in which she rallies her supporters to raise funds for her causes every year.

And after a three-year hiatus due to the covid19 pandemic, Janoura's Wine and Dine Reception returned at the MovieTowne Banquet and Conference Centre on October 6 to rave reviews.

“To believe in a better country, starts with every one of us,” feature speaker and Minister of Local Government Faris Al-Rawi said.

He said Janoura represents "the best of us," by not just believing, but acting on that belief in tangible ways.

“When Hannah calls, you answer. When she commands, you obey," he said with a chuckle.

The objective of the event was to raise funds to purchase wheelchairs to donate to people who need them throughout TT – something that Janoura has been doing for many years through various fundraisers, and says she has no intention of slowing down.

"When I first hosted this event in 2019, I had a target of 100 wheelchairs, and I am pleased to report that I was able to attain this goal which was donated to those most in need. Being ambitious, I would like to push even further this year to reach a target of 200 chairs," Janoura said.

"We take our mobility for granted sometimes, and to someone who has lost their mobility, the dignity of being able to move around on their own is often a gift of freedom which is life changing. A wheelchair from a reputable manufacturer can last upwards of ten years. Unfortunately for some in society, the need to own one could only be a dream, unreachable because of the high cost of the chair."

The space and the decor, done by masman Brian Mac Farlane, provided the perfect ambience for mingling. Guests showed up in their numbers, and "aunty Hannah," elegantly dressed in a lightly sequinned, floor length, shrimp-coloured chiffon dress, was on hand to personally greet them. Throughout the evening she tirelessly worked the ballroom, ensuring that she chatted with as many of her guests who had generously lent their support as she could.

Among the guests were former Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam; former Miss World Giselle La Ronde-West; DOMA president Gregory Aboud; Angostura chairman Terrence Bharath; Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, former ministers Vasant Bharath and Jerry Narace, former Senate president Timothy Hamel Smith; singer John Thomas; attorney Om Lalla; Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram and former Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez – all dressed in their elegantly casual ensembles, as stipulated on the invitation.

As expected, there was a fully-stocked premium bar, an abundance of tasty hors d’oeuvres and desserts. But the generosity of the hostess did not end there. Seventeen lucky guests, called to the stage by the witty master of ceremonies Wendell Constantine, were presented with sponsored door prizes by Janoura, her granddaughter Emma Costa, and family friend Dr Emma Trestrail. The prizes included lavish hampers and airline tickets.

This segment gave way to the evening’s live entertainment, which brought some guests to their feet. There was a tasteful mix of music, ranging from smooth crooners to energetic performers, among them Marvin Smith, Michelle Xavier, Kevon Carter and Tricia Lee Kelshall.