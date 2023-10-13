Ex-attorney general praises Appeal Court for Ayers- Caesar judgment

Former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj. - File photo/AYANNA KINSALE

THURSDAY’s ruling of the Court of Appeal on the “forced resignation” of High Court judge Marcia Ayers-Caesar is being hailed as a “very important decision which protects and enhances the independence of the Judiciary."

Praising the ruling was Ayers-Caesar’s lead attorney and former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, in a phone interview.

“Not even the Chief Justice, the Prime Minister or the Leader of the Opposition can intimidate or threaten a judge to resign from office," he said. "The only procedure to do so is under the Constitution, where there is a special procedure to remove a judge.”

He said any judge accused of misconduct had the right to have the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council determine whether they should be removed from office.

“Not even a Chief Justice can call her and invite her to a meeting and threaten her and force her to resign.”

Maharaj said by bringing the legal action, Ayers-Caesar “stood up for the independence of the Judiciary and rule of law.

“The stand was for the entire Judiciary, not only in TT but the Commonwealth.

“This (the ruling) was a victory for the people, because the Judiciary is the guardian of the rights of the people.”

Maharaj was Ayers-Caesar's attorney at the High Court and Appeal Court.

He refused to call for the resignation of the Chief Justice, who chairs the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, which the Appeal Court faulted for its decisions on Ayers-Caesar.

“I do not want to get involved in that.”

He also said he did not think it wise for Ayers-Caesar to speak on the ruling.

“She is a judge. It will not be wise for her, as a judge, to speak on the judgment.”

In their ruling, Justices of Appeal Allan Mendonca, Nolan Bereaux, and Alice Yorke Soo Hon declared Ayers-Caesar was still a judge, since the JLSC unlawfully threatened and pressured her to resign on April 27, 2017.

Ayers-Caesar was appointed a judge on April 12, 2017, but resigned 15 days later amid public uproar over 53 unfinished cases she was presiding over in the magistrates court.

She said she was pressured by the JLSC to resign, in that she was told to sign an already-prepared resignation letter, or her appointment would be revoked by the President.