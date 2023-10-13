Colonial-era Trinidad and Tobago in a digital age

THE EDITOR: How long does it take for the police department to ratify a traffic ticket?

I received a fixed penalty notice on September 26. I decided to contest it, but that is easier said than done. The back of the ticket gave an online address to contest the charge.

Using the address provided, I discovered a well-constructed webpage; unfortunately, it did not work as intended. I entered the information requested from the ticket: FPN, notice issue date, permit number, and registration number – but nothing happened.

The page just sat there and pondered while I too sat there and wondered how something so simple in concept was so inept in execution.

I called my lawyer. He relayed a story of a client with a similar frustrating experience and who is still awaiting a response after filing an appeal notice in person at the courthouse two years ago. My legal consultant advised that I visit the magistrates court on Edward Street in Port of Spain and file it in person.

When I got to the courthouse, it was tightly shuttered for renovations. All court cases were now held online. Next door, court officials tried to assist by following the instructions on the ticket, but the lack of response from the online site even stymied them.

I then went to the Police Administration Building. At least there, I spoke to senior police officers who were sympathetic to my plight, but said they too had heard it before. Sad to say, they also could not help.

Here we are, a colonial-era people in the digital age.

The administration continued touting that we must invest billions to digitise all aspects of the public service to improve the level of service to the citizens. They insist that blockchain is a surefire way to go.

From the website insidetelecom.com, here is a description of blockchain:

"On a blockchain-based government model, individuals, businesses, and governments share resources over a distributed ledger secured using cryptography. This structure eliminates a single point of failure and inherently protects sensitive citizen and government data.

"A blockchain-based digital government can increase confidence and accountability while securing data, automating procedures, and reducing fraud, waste, and abuse."

It all sounds good on paper. But can this Government ever get its act together so ordinary citizens can do simple things like contesting an improperly-issued traffic ticket, or for that matter, any unjustified case?

According to the ticketing officer, the ticket was for "improper overtaking on the left side of the road."

I had two options – pay the fixed penalty or contest the ticket online.

However, if I do not file a timely notice to contest, after 15 days I will be blocked from further contesting it.

Who writes these laws? I now face the potential of being a scofflaw to be hunted down like a common criminal, while the murderers and thieves laugh all the way to the bank.

Speaking of the bank, these are the same institutions where vicious criminals lurk to spy on law-abiding customers transacting business and then follow and rob them. Shouldn't the tellers be trained to know that specific customers' primary purpose in the bank is to surreptitiously view big withdrawals from nearby customers?

Digitisation of services is a metaphor for white-collar theft, but how do you combat low-level criminals who can outwit high-level security using old-fashioned hit-and-run technique?

What else can we expect when this insane Government turns law-abiding people into criminals? We can now call ourselves the Trinidad Asylum, where criminals are created, not born, and where self-governance allows Big Government to enrich themselves while the people suffer.

Rex Chookolingo

Port of Spain