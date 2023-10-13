Chief Sec asks PM, AG: Why can't Tobago access Auditor General's services?

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - File photo/David Reid

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is calling on the Prime Minster and Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, to investigate swiftly why Tobagonians are being prevented from accessing the services of the Auditor General’s office.

He made the call on Friday in an interview with reporters after addressing a function to welcome to Tobago new Indian High Commissioner Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit and director general of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Shri Kumar Tuhin.

The ceremony, hosted by the Tobago Hindu Society and the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Cooperation, was held at the Bon Accord Multipurpose Facility.

Describing the situation as “beyond unfortunate,” Augustine said, “We cannot hold an entire island to ransom because of people’s opinions or their feelings, or public servants just not doing what they ought to do.

"As far as I am concerned, at all counts, the service should be provided to the people of Tobago.”

"To lock out Tobagonians out of that service is misbehaviour in public office, and whosoever that public servant is, as far as I am concerned, that must be dealt with strongly and swiftly. It cannot be allowed. How could someone just decide on their own, ‘Let’s lock out Tobagonians’?”