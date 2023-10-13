Bacchanal, Bobol & Bad Behaviour moves to Cipriani College

A scene from the play Bacchanal, Bobol & Bad Behaviour. -

RR Productions latest comedy Bacchanal, Bobol & Bad Behaviour moves to Cipriani College on October 14 and 15.

A media release said, Bacchanal, Bobol & Bad Behaviour is a hilarious comedy that features a stellar comic cast that includes, Richard Ragoobarsingh, Debra Boucaud Mason, Leslie-Ann Lavine, Kearn Samuel, Zo-Mari Tanker, Jayron Remy, Andrew Friday and Scott Gonzalez.

It is directed by the award-winning directors, Boucaud Mason and Ragoobarsingh.

What would you do if you stumbled upon US$2 million by mistake? Only to later discover that the money is tied to criminal activities. Henry (played by Ragoobarsingh) decides to seize the money and escape with his wife. Discover the unfolding events as the owner, a corrupt police officer, and another official enter the scene. The latter informs Henry's wife that her husband was murdered by the money's owner. Can Henry evade danger and hold onto the cash? Get ready for a wild escapade that intertwines criminals, cops, and a couple in a hilariously chaotic series of unforeseen events, the release said

Showtime is October 14 at 8.30 pm and October 15 at 6.30 pm.

Tickets are available at advertised outlets. Box Office opens from 12-6 pm or call 481-2185/744-7581/ 338-6024 for tickets and reservations. Tickets can also be purchased online.